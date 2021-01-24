The phenomenal success that Independence High School’s wrestling program had in the past eight years has also been very visible at the college level. The Patriots have consistently fed collegiate programs throughout the eastern United States. Right now, I can think of seven former Patriots who are wrestling at the next level. There have been others.
Of course, Noah Adams comes to mind first. He recently extended his win streak to 38, helping the young WVU wrestling team maintain a winning record. Adams is ranked first in the country at 197 pounds and defeated Jake Woodley of Oklahoma by a score of 3-2 on Jan. 17. Woodley is ranked 12th in the nation, but his style has always been a nemesis for Adams. As a matter of fact, their record is 2-2 against each other and they will probably see each other a time or two in the near future. Adams is a redshirt junior majoring in speech pathology.
Liam Lusher also wrestles at WVU in the 149-pound class. Lusher was a regular in several matches last year but has not cracked the starting lineup this season. He did pick up two wins last week wrestling as an extra and looked good doing it. He is a sophomore.
Tucker Lawson is a junior at Fairmont State. Tucker wrestled at WVU Tech one year and this is his second year at Fairmont. He normally weighs in at 174 pounds but moved up to the 184-pound class in the Falcons’ opening triangular match.
WVU Tech senior Nate McClaugherty starts for the Golden Bears at 141 pounds. He majors in computer science. Nate was on four state championship teams at Independence.
Mason Kump won the 195-pound state championship in 2019 while wrestling at Indy. He is an aviation major at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla. Kump is a sophomore at Southeastern, a NAIA powerhouse. Southeastern is currently ranked seventh in the nation and has been ranked as high as fifth.
Nate Warden wrestled one year at Independence before moving to Christiansburg, Va., to wrestle for his dad, Cliff, and the Blue Demon program. He won two state high school titles and upon graduation signed to stay close to home and wrestle for the eighth-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies. A true freshman, he lost his first collegiate match 4-3 to Ohio University’s Carson Brewer. The Hokies have big plans for Warden at 174 pounds. He is also active in the school’s ROTC program with future plans to enter law enforcement.
Bowdy Boyce also left the Indy program after starting as a ninth-grader. His family moved to Tennessee, where he became a star football player and wrestler at Blackman High School in the town of Murfreesboro. Boyce is now a freshman at Newberry College in South Carolina and starts for its wrestling team. Wrestling in the 285-pound class, he won his first college match by pinning his opponent from Mt. Olive University. Newberry won the team score 37-11.
The success of the wrestling program has been a great testament for Independence High School.
l l l
