Independence 8, Greenbrier East 5, 10 innings
FAIRLEA — Independence scored two runs in the seventh inning to tie the game and three in the 10th to defeat Greenbrier East 8-5.
Clay Basham turned in six innings of relief to get the win. He held the Spartans to three hits and an unearned run while striking out 10 and walking three.
Elijah Farrington was 3-for-5 and Caleb Daniels had a double and two runs batted in for Independence, which avenged its only loss of the season.
Noah Hanna doubled and tripled for Greenbrier East (13-4), while Jordan Mize drove in two runs.
Independence (15-1) will play at Midland Trail on Monday. The Spartans will visit Woodrow Wilson Saturday at 1 p.m.
I0101012003—8 16 4
GE0120200000—5 10 3
Pitching — I: T. Sipes, C. Basham (5) and C. Daniels; GE: C. Thomas, D. Wygal (5), J. Rashau (7), J. Mize (10) and N. Hanna, D. Boswell. WP: Basham; LP: Thomas. Hitting — A. Goodson 2-5, M. McKinney 1-5 (rbi), C. Brown 2-5 (2b), Basham 1-3, Daniels 2-5 (2b, 2 rbi), A. Lester 2-4 (rbi), Sipes 1-3, A.J. Zilinski 2-3, E. Farrington 3-5 (2b); GE: Boswell 1-6, Hanna 2-4 (2b, 3b), Mize 2-4 (2b, 2 rbi), L. Carr 2-4, C. Heaster 1-4, Z. Trump 2-4.