Perhaps the hare finally gained its redemption on the tortoise.
Despite running just seven offensive plays in the first 20 minutes of the second half, quick-strike Independence turned two, on back-to-back-plays, into 16 points in a 22-8 come-from-behind victory over No. 10 Roane Friday night in Coal City.
The victory sends No. 2 Independence (10-0) into the Class AA semifinals for the first time since 1986 and for the first time in the 16-team playoff alignment, which expanded in 1991. The Patriots will face Bluefield, a 35-21 victor over North Marion Friday night.
It wasn’t easy.
After trudging through empty series after empty series for three quarters, a frustrating situation for the offensive-minded Patriots, it was a pair of defensive stops that turned out to be game changers.
That and Judah Price.
Roane County had wanted to play keepaway, and at the outset of the third quarter the Raiders did just that. Roane put together a time-consuming 10-play drive and had a huge opportunity with a second-and-goal at the 1-yard line.
That’s when the sands began to shift.
Before the Raiders could get off a play, they were hit with a motion penalty. On the next play, the Raiders were flagged for holding.
On the next play, the Patriots were in hot pursuit of Roane quarterback Shadraq Greathouse. Jordan Harvey, who seemed to be everywhere on defense, got to him and was able to knock the ball loose and Logan Isom, who had limited time on defense this year, got the recovery.
It was a near Houdini escape from the brink.
“I’m not going to lie, I think we got bailed out a little bit by those penalties,” Harvey said. “They were penalties. But … they are strong. Their offensive linemen may not look huge, but they get after it all the time. So that was big for us. I got that strip sack there, and I thought it went out of bounds.”
But Isom was johnny-on-the-spot with the recovery.
“I thought not letting them get in the end zone and go ahead by two scores was huge,” Lilly said of that stop. “I figured if we could just get the ball something would happen, and it did.”
Not immediately.
After that stop Roane got the ball back and put together a mammoth drive of 14 plays that seemed dead before it got started after Harvey sacked Greathouse on third down. However, a roughing the punter penalty allowed the drive to continue. As play swung into the fourth quarter, a fake punt on fourth down extended it again.
That’s when another defensive adjustment came up big.
Atticus Goodson, known for this offensive prowess, shed a tackler and stopped Roane’s 1,500-yard rusher, Briar Begler, for a two-yard loss, finally giving the Patriots the ball back.
It was a huge stop.
"I would definitely say it’s my biggest play of the year so far,” Goodson said. “It was one of those mindset plays. Fourth-and-one, I wasn’t going to let anybody block me and I wasn’t going to let them have a first down. I was not going to be outdone. I just put my nose in that dude’s chest and drove him back and made the tackle.”
“We needed a little more beef off the edges because they were killing us off tackle,” Harvey, the leader of the defense, said. “Those two did a really good job. Atticus did a really good job with the shed. We all filled our gaps. It was a huge play, and they had a big drive going. He was huge for us.”
“You always feel like you’ve got the right play called,” Roane coach Paul Burdette said. “The boy just made a good play. It was just unfortunate for us but it was a good play on his part and that’s how it works in the playoffs.”
Lilly said the decision to go with Isom and Goodson was a matter of personnel.
“We’ve been playing a lot of passing teams who like to throw the ball and spread out and we have been able to play (Colten) Caron and (Scott) Kester out there and they’ve done a great job,” Lilly said. “In the second quarter we just said we had to put the 200-pounders in there, so we put Atticus and Logan in there. We told them they had to gut it up and take away off-tackle. I thought they did. Both made great plays on defense.”
Lilly was waiting for something to happen, and it did it in quick order.
On the next play after Goodson’s stop, quarterback Logan Phalin dialed up Price, who has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the pass game.
It was on again, when Price got behind the defense for the pitch-and-catch score that gave Independence its first lead with 8:34 remaining.
“I told coach that play was open the whole night, even in the first half,” Price said. “He trusted me, and Logan put it on the money. They hadn’t seen the play. We ran it twice, but it wasn’t open, and we handed it off. It ended up being open there and their DBs didn’t know what to do.”
“We knew they were capable of doing that with the deep ball,” Burdette said. “We just decided if they were going to beat us that’s how they were going to beat us, and it worked out for them.”
On Roane’s next drive the Raiders got into Patriots territory before Cyrus Goodson came up with a big play, intercepting Greathouse, who had played superbly to that point. On the very next play his brother Atticus did what he does and nearly doubled his yardage to that point with a 56-yard victory-sealing touchdown run.
In the first half the Patriots trailed 8-6 and had no semblance of offense, mostly because of costly penalties, until late and Price — Mr. Excitement — got things going with one of his signature punt returns.
“It was huge,” Price said. “They read our offense really well. We couldn’t get the ball moving. They came out with their base punt team and they kicked it right to me. I didn’t think they were going to do that because the first one they kicked out of bounds. Automatically I kind of knew I was going to do something with it. Getting it to the 16 was good.”
He took it to the 16 and Phalin scored from there on the next play to get the Patriots on the board and make it with 2:30 remaining.
Roane had scored in the first on a short run on the first play of the second quarter.
Independence will now face perennial power Bluefield, and Lilly said he is sure he and Fred Simon will exchange stories. Lilly was on Simon’s coaching staff in 1987. The two scrimmaged back in mid-August at George D. Covey Field.
“I’m going to observe the 24-hour rule and enjoy this one,” Lilly said. “Then we will get busy preparing for Bluefield. We told the guys when we left the field back in August, we would probably see them again and here we are.”
That game will likely be Friday, though the official date and time won’t be released until later this weekend.