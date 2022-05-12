Patriots blow past Grizzlies, set up game with Shady

Independence's JD Monroe runs to third during the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament game against Shady Spring in Sophia Wednesday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

J.D. Monroe threw four shutout innings for the win and hit a three-run homer to help Independence beat Nicholas County 10-0 in a Class AA Region 3, Section 2 elimination game Thursday in Coal City.

The win sets up Friday's showdown with Shady Spring for the tournament championship. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. If Independence wins, a second game would be played Saturday.

Monroe struck out four and walked one while allowing six hits. He finished with four runs batted in.

Carson Brown was 3-for-3 with three doubles for the Patriots.

