Three years ago, when he picked up the game of golf just to ward off the effects of Covid-induced boredom, Cody Blake might not have seen this day coming. But it didn’t take long for the thoughts of parlaying his eventual skills into a scholarship to come flooding in.
“I didn’t know it would happen as fast as it did,” Blake said, “but I always thought about going to college and playing. It’s kind of the next level from high school golf and I always wanted to try it.”
He made it official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to continue his career at Bluefield (Va.) University. He said he was so impressed with Bluefield that it was the only school he considered.
“I like the golf coach (Steve Lilly) a lot. He’s a man,” Blake said. “The classrooms are really small so you get one-on-one time, and it’s 80 percent athletes. So they kind of cater to you a little bit.”
Lilly was on hand for the signing and presented Blake with his letter of intent, along with a letter for parents Mande and Jon to sign as a symbolic gesture.
Blake will join former Westside all-stater Tanner Walls as a Ram.
“Cody’s had a great high school career here at Independence High School,” Lilly said. “We’re looking forward to him extending his great career at Bluefield University.
“We’re building a golf program there and we have a great deal of focus on southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia golfers. We want to bring them to Bluefield and provide them with opportunities, not only academically and athletically but also culturally so that they can go out in the world and be leaders and do it in a Christian way.”
The Rams’ home course is Fincastle Country Club, which Blake had an abbreviated chance to navigate.
“I visited last Thursday and we went out and played with the whole team,” he said. “It’s a fun course. We only got to play nine (holes) because it was raining. It’s five minutes away from campus. You can go and play for free any time you want and get practice in. It’s a nice course. They have nice greens. It’s a nice layout.”
Blake, in just his third season of competition, qualified for the Class AA state tournament in October, the first Independence golfer to do so in six years.
It all began at Twin Falls amid the Covid mess of 2020, a way of getting out of the house and having something to do. He joined his dad Jon, also a golfer, or he would play by himself.
“(I played) every chance I got,” Blake said. “I wasn’t driving at the time, so every time mom or dad could take me out, I was out there.”
And the fever shows no signs of breaking.
Blake said he is considering majoring in business management and may once day start his own business.
