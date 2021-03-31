Independence recovered from an 18-14 first-quarter deficit to beat Richwood 70-53 Wednesday in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Indy’s Michael McKinney led all scorers with 19 points.
The turning point for the Patriots was the beginning of the second quarter, when they went on an 11-2 run to take the lead and never trailed again.
“Overall, it was a terrible effort on our part,” Indy head coach Mike Green said. “From the staff to the players it wasn’t a good effort. I can honestly say I’ve been around basketball for over 30 years and I’ve never been more disappointed in an effort than I was tonight. We play James Monroe tomorrow, which is undefeated. If we play tomorrow like we played today, it’s going to be a long day for the Independence Patriots.”
Cooper Donahue led Richwood with 14 points, scoring 11 in the first quarter.
“Cooper’s a smart player,” Richwood head coach J.B Miller said. “I love him likes he’s a son and he played well today. We only have seven players and we heard we were going to get blown out so we came down here ready to play and I liked the effort we put forth.”
Independence will play James Monroe in the New River CTC Invitational Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Richwood
Aiden Miller 9, Brayden Spencer 9, Cam Lawrence 7, Caleb Jantuah 6, Cooper Donahue 14, Nick Bennett 6, Josh Landreth 2
Independence
Zack Bolen 12, Michael McKinney 19, Cyrus Goodson 15, Brady Green 11, Carter Adkins 7, JD Monroe 2
R 18 12 5 18 - 53
I 14 21 19 16 - 70
3-point goals - R: 9 (Miller 2, Spencer, Lawrence, Donahue 3, Bennett 2); I: 6 (McKinney, Goodson, Green 2, Adkins 2. Fouled out - none.