Bluefield entered the Class AA Region 3 tournament riding the torrid hitting of the top of its order.
In a sweep of the sectional tournament, the Beavers’ quartet of Hunter Harman, Brandon Wiley, Bryson Redmond and Carson Deebs hit .611 (22-for-36 with 21 runs and 28 RBIs).
In Tuesday's Game 1, Independence matched that, and then some.
The Patriots quartet of Atticus Goodson, Michael McKinney, Carson Brown and Clay Basham were 7-for-12 (.583), scored eight runs and drove in seven in Independence’s 10-4 win.
And only two of those hits were for extra bases — Michael McKinney’s third inning home run (his fifth of the year) a Clay Basham double in the fifth.
“We’re best when we hit the ball hard on the ground and run and do the little things,” Independence coach Scott Cuthbert said. “When we do the little things, we’re able to manufacture a run here or there when we need it.”
That was never more evident than the first inning when Independence scored three runs without the aid of an extra base hit. And the importance was magnified after Bluefield scratched out a run in the first when Brandon Wiley led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a two-base throwing error.
The top of that Independence order came right back and went to work.
Goodson and McKinney opened with singles. A rocket shot off the bat of Carson Brown brought around Goodson and Michael McKinney was able to walk home after a throw to third in an attempt to cut him down went over the fence and into the woods.
That moved Brown all the way to third and he scored on of all things, a sacrifice fly to the second baseman.
“We had a couple of mistakes,” Bluefield coach Jimmy Redmond said. “We work them pretty hard in practice as far as hitting the cutoff man. The pressure got on them. A little bit. We made a couple of boo-boos and you can’t do that against that team.”
“It was very important,” said Brown. “We strive to win every inning of every game so getting those runs back after throwing the ball around in the (top of the first) was big.”
“That was a real big mood swing,” McKinney added. “It helped us a lot. We knew they were going to get some momentum from that (run in the first). That’s how it works sometimes. We knew we had to bring the sticks out and get ready to hit.”
The mood got even more dour for the Beavers in the third when McKinney led off the inning with his fifth home run.
That answered a run that Bluefield had scored in the top of the inning.
“I knew after (Bluefield starter Ryker Brown) threw me a couple of fastballs he was going to throw a curve,” McKinney said. “He left it hanging a little bit and I just put a good swing on it.”
The Patriots would add two in the fifth and four in the sixth. It was more than enough to give the Patriots the all important lead in the series.
Meanwhile, Atticus Goodson was stifling the Bluefield top of the order, holding its hard-hitting foursome to 2-for-13 with one run and two RBIs.
And he admittedly did not have his best stuff.
“I came into it with a good bullpen, felt good and got into the game and didn’t really like the way the mound was feeling,” Goodson said. “I didn’t have a lot of control. I had a lot of velocity but not a lot of control and I knew I had to slow down, hit my spots and I had a good defense behind me.”
Cuthbert got what he wanted.
First Goodson worked through his control issues to work into the seventh inning and Cuthbert was putting a premium on getting the Game 1 victory.
“I told him two years ago that I’m looking for the guy who wants the ball,” Cuthbert said. “The last few times, even in the sectional, he wanted the ball the last day and that’s what we are looking for. We want guys who want the ball in the big games. It’s big to win the first game and we thought he gave us the best chance to win the first game.”
The series now moves to Bowen Field in Bluefield for game two Wednesday night with Independence (22-3) needing one win to advance to its first state tournament appearance since 2014.
Bluefield fell to 24-4, three of those losses coming to Independence.
“I tell them every time that we play (Independence) we have to play with confidence,” Redmond said. “You look athlete crowd, you look at what’s at stake and we have some younger guys that are playing. But that’s baseball. We just have to play with that pressure.”
Bluefield will go with ace Carson Deeb Wednesday, Redmond electing to roll the dice and go with Brown, who had been lights out late in the season, while Cuthbert is undecided on his starter.
B (24-4) 101 000 2 — 4 4 2
I (22-3) 301 024 x — 10 9 2
Pitching — I: Atticus Goodson, Tanner Sipes (7), Clay Basham and Caleb Daniels; B: Ryker Brown, Kerry Collins (6) and Bryson Redmond WP: Goodson; LP: Brown. Hitting — I: Atticus Goodson 2-4 (3 runs, rbi), Michael McKinney 2-3 (hr, 2 runs, 2 rbi), Carson Brown 2-3 (3 runs, 3 rbi), Clay Basham 1-4-4 (hr, 2 rbi, etc); B: Bryson Redmond 1-3 (rbi), Carson Deeb 1-4 (rbi), Cody Fuller 1-1 (run), Ryker Brown 1-3 (2 runs).