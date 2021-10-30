Patriots band together, top No. 11 Greenbrier West

CHARMCO – Robert Ruffner may want to start charging for the use of his exclusive collection of headbands and bandanas.
Especially if Cody Harrell’s performance in one of Ruffner’s headwear is any indication of what they do.
Harrell had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and an interception that led to another score in the Patriots’ 33-8 victory over Class A No. 11 Greenbrier West Friday night.
The win improves Midland Trail’s playoff hopes and was the third straight win for the Patriots (5-4).
“Robert Ruffner, ‘Lightning,’ gave me this headband at the beginning of the game,” Harrell said, pointing to his red and white-striped headband. “He said, ‘Hey, this is my lucky headband,’ and I said, ‘OK, I’ll do it good.’ And it turned out (that way).”
“I’ve worn that one a few times and every time I’ve had a good game,” Ruffner said. “Cody always asks me before every game if I have an extra one and I usually don’t bring any extras. I have a bag of them and tonight I brought the whole bag. He had three picked out. I said no, pulled that one out and said ‘Trust me, you will have a great game.’ And he did.”
Did he believe in the superpowers of Ruffner’s headbands?
“Everybody’s superstitious, but when somebody said (it’s good luck) I take that, and I go off it,” Harrell said.
Go off it he did.
He scored two touchdowns in the first half, giving Trail a 12-0 lead at the break, the first on a 25-yard reverse carry and the second in the second quarter on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Josh Dickerson.
“We saw they were crashing on the outside and we’ve had that reverse since the beginning of the year,” Harrell said of his first rushing touchdown of the season.
That touchdown came after Trail’s defense turned the Cavs over on downs.
In the second quarter Dickerson found Matt Light for 27 yards and that set up Harrell’s 14-yard touchdown catch.
In the second half the Patriots started to find success on the ground.
Ruffner got it started with a 60-yard touchdown run to make the score 19-0.
“Going into the game we knew they played their quarterback and their running back at linebacker, so we said we were going to run at them all game long and get them tired,” Ruffner said. “By the second quarter they were done, and we had a lot of success running the ball.”
In the second half the Patriots ran the ball for 142 of their 221 rush yards.
Ruffner’s long run and Harrell’s 25-yard reverse run were two of just five rushes of 10 yards or more by the Patriots on 49 carries.
“Midland Trail came to play,” Greenbrier West coach Toby Harris said. “I thought early on we might not be ready to play, and they just whipped us.”
The run set up a couple of big passing plays in the second half, none bigger than a 54-yarder to Light.
It came after Ty Nickell finally got the Cavaliers on the board with a 1-yard run and made the score 19-8.
Light also was a factor on the defensive end and stopped a potential West scoring drive with a one-handed interception in the end zone at the end of the first half, and his second preceded Ruffner’s long touchdown run.
“Before (the end zone interception) I got burned pretty bad on that first play,” he said of a play where Nickell had gotten behind him, but the pass was just overthrown. “I tried to go up and high point the ball and luckily I snagged it.”
Isaacs had an eight-yard touchdown reception from Dickerson in the fourth to put the game away.
It was part of a mammoth 17-play drive that ate over eight minutes of the fourth quarter clock.
“I think Midland Trail football is run it down your throat, isos and powers,” Isaacs said. “We will change what we do when you stop us. That’s our game plan.”
Trail ran the ball 15 times on the drive.
“We lined up in our strong formation and we had our two best blockers leading for Robert Ruffner and leading for me and we ran it down their throats every time until we got a first down and we kept going and going,” Isaacs said.
Dickerson finished the game 5-of-6 for 123 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 17 for the season.
Light finished with three receptions for 101 yards.
For West, Nickell, the area’s leading rusher, was held to 58 yards rushing. The Cavaliers used Cole Vandall and Kadin Parker at quarterback. Chase McClung had five receptions for 103 yards.
“We wanted to win,” Harrell said. “We wanted to real bad. We came out here and we put everything we had into it.”
So did Isaacs, who once had a 105-yard interception return at West’s field as a member of the Patriots back in the early 1990s.
On Friday, the one-time defensive lineman suffered a possible fractured rib when he was running down the field to call a timeout in the first half and slipped in the mud.
Aden Isaacs said he thought dad was fine.
“He’s driving home with my mom and he’s sore, but he stuck it out with us (until the end of the game),” Isaacs said.
Ruffner admitted that his coach’s toughness hanging in the second half was inspiring, but he couldn’t resist a little dig at his coach.
“He’s 0-2 against the sidelines at this point,” Ruffner said. “I told him he might want to start siting in the press box at this point.”
Greenbrier West will host Mount View next week while Pocahontas will invade Trail.
MT 6 6 14 7 — 33
GW 0 0 8 0 — 8
Scoring Summary
First quarter
MT – Cody Harrell 25 run (run failed), 4:06
Second quarter
MT – Harrell 14 pass from Josh Dickerson (run failed), 9:46
Third quarter
MT – Robert Ruffner 60 run (Talon Shockey kick) 9:31
GW – Ty Nickell 1 run (Kadin Parker pass to Cole Vandall), 7:21
MT – Matt Light 54 pass from Dickerson (Shockey kick), 5:06
Fourth quarter
MT – Aden Isaacs 8 pass from Dickerson (Shockey kick), 3:55
Individual stats
RUSHING – MT: Robert Ruffner 24-97-1, Aden Isaacs 18-81, Cody Harrell 2-30-1, River Barnhouse 2-9, Kaden Lephew 1-2, William McGraw 1-2, Aiden Maichle 1-6. Josh Dickerson 1-0. GW: Ty Nickell 14-58-1, Cole Vandall 6-14, Kadin Parker 7-27, Tucker Lilly 2-7, Evan Vandall 2-(minus-2)
PASSING – MT: Dickerson 5-6-0-123-3 GW: Cole Vandall 3-6-2-50-0, Kadin Parker 3-4-1-57-0
RECEIVING – MT:Cody Harrell 1-14-1, Matt Light 3-101-1, Aden Isaacs 1-8-1 GW: Ty Nickell 1-2, Chase McClung 5-103.