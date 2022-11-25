The story inside the story produced a mantra that Independence has carried around all week.
“Put Big Sleepy to bed” referenced Judah Price and his assault on the all-time scoring record held for 100 years by Albert “Big Sleepy” Glenn of Elkins.
The Patriots also put North Marion’s season to bed Friday night with a 58-19 shellacking in the Class AA semifinals at George D. Covey Field.The win puts Independence back in the state championship game for the second time in as many years. The Patriots (12-0) will face the winner of Saturday’s semifinal of Herbert Hoover at Frankfort.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” coach John H. Lilly said. “That was a gauntlet (Bluefield, Fairmont, North Marion, which they outscored 120-38) that they had to run to get there. A lot of people doubted they would get there and they put that little bit of a chip on their shoulder. I think the coaches did, too. All we heard was we hadn’t played anybody. I think everybody wanted to prove we are a good football team and hopefully we did that.”
The Patriots ran up 445 total yards of offense and led 52-6 at the half.
Price’s road to the all-time scoring record — he needed 20 points coming into the game — ended midway through the second quarter. If few people thought that it would come on a pass reception — he had one all season — even fewer likely would have guessed it would be on a pass from receiver Cyrus Goodson.
But that’s exactly what happened.
Quarterback Trey Bowers took one step and delivered a strike outside to Goodson, who instead of taking off with the screen, looked downfield and hit Price, who had gotten behind the defense on a play called “Stack left, Judah pass.” It went 66 yards for a touchdown, giving the Patriots a 30-6 lead.
“I know we put it in but never thought we were going to throw it in a million years,” said Goodson, who had a quarter to remember in the second quarter. “Coach called the play. It wasn’t the prettiest pass I ever threw. But it made it there. I’m really happy for Judah. I’m happy I threw the pass to him, so that was great.”
“I told him ‘QB1’ but he threw me a duck,” Price said. “We’re going to have to work on that. That O-line works so hard, and it just comes to show how good they really are. It’s special but we still have one more game to go.”
He had 300 points to end the regular season, a record itself, but needed 59 for the all-time record. He now has 366 points and a new record.
“To get 59 (points) in the postseason, I never would have thought that, honestly,” Price said. “It was in the back of my mind. I just wanted to win.”
It was 14-0 after one quarter after two Price touchdown runs. Goodson then went off.
First, he returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown giving Indy a 22-0 lead.
After North Marion’s Casey Minor scored on a 33-yard run, Goodson hit Price with the 66–yard touchdown strike and then caught a more traditional 65-yard scoring strike from Bowers to make it 36-6.
For good measure, he intercepted a pass and would have had a touchdown, but a penalty nullified it. That set up Bowers for an 18-yard touchdown run. Bowers threw for a touchdown and ran for one and almost caught one on another trick pass from Goodson that was just overthrown.
Near the end of the half, up 44-6, linebacker Jordan Harvey, who scored his first points of the season on a two-point conversion following Bowers’ touchdown, scooped up a fumble and rumbled 45 yards for the touchdown.
“He will never live that one down,” Price said. “I’ve never seen him run so fast.”
Tyler Linkswiler, who led the Patriots in rushing with 154 yards, his third 100-yard game of the season and a season high, had an 86-yard snaking touchdown run on the Patriots’ first offensive play of the second half.
The feeling of walking off Wheeling Island Stadium a 21-12 loser to Fairmont Senior last December is not something Price wants to repeat.
“There was so much anger, so much built-up emotion and it’s all led up to now,” Price said. “It’s going to lead up to next Friday night and we are going to show everybody why we should have won it last year and why we are going to win it this year.”
For Lilly, he thinks Price deserves the Kennedy Award after the season he’s had.
“He may not win the Kennedy Award but in Coal City he is the Kennedy Award winner,” Lilly said. “That’s a record that has stood for 100 years. No one’s done it. Quincy Wilson didn’t do it. (Curt) Warner didn’t do it. Robert Alexander didn’t do it. Judah Price did do it. and everybody said we didn’t do it against good opponents. Well, we did it against three of the traditional powerhouses in the state.
“We will smell the popcorn after next week. We set a goal for ourselves to get back, now let’s see if we can win it.”
North Marion finished with 173 yards of total offense, 123 rushing and 50 passing. Minor had 67 yards and two touchdowns.
The 19 points is the most surrendered by Independence this year, but a lot of the yards came after the game was decided.
Bowers was 5-of-7 passing for 90 yards, Goodson was 1-of-2 for 66 yards. Price had 87 yards rushing and has 2,211 yards in 12 games. He has 48 total touchdowns and 39 two-point conversions.
