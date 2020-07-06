Patriots all about team amid pandemic

Teams had the option of starting summer work on June 8 as part of the Secondary School Activities Commission's phase-in plan to attempt a return of sports. Independence football coach John H. Lilly chose to wait until the three-week practice period that started Monday.
For one, there was too much going on at the Patriots' complex. With the field being worked on for turf installation, the entire place was one big construction site.
The second reason, Lilly feels, is even more important.
"I wanted to come back as a team," the veteran head coach said. "We're the Independence Patriots. We're a team. We're going to practice as a team, we're going to play as a team. We're going to win as a team, we're going to lose as a team. I wanted to come back as a team. I didn't want to come back as individual 'pods.'"
The team concept is always paramount, and in the Patriots' case it takes on extra importance. Independence lost 13 starters, some who started on both sides, from last year's 6-4 team. Among them are two-year starting quarterback Philip Spurlock, defensive back Chance Spencer and linemen Hayden Miller (Concord), Marcell Guy (Glenville State) and Hunter Williams (West Virginia Wesleyan).
"I could go on down the list," Lilly said.
That makes these next three weeks big for Lilly, who is tasked with setting the foundation for a young team under abnormal conditions. Because of the coronavirus, several restrictions are in place to promote the safety of the players and coaches, including no body-to-body contact and no use of equipment such as helmets and pads.
Interschool activities are also prohibited, meaning no 7-on-7 drills. With the uncertainty that a season will even happen because of the pandemic, this is the most unique of summers.
"It's kind of hard to look forward (to the season)," Lilly said. "We're a very young football team, but yet very talented. It could be one of the most talented teams I've had in a while, but they're going to be young. The one key factor we're going to have to get is experience, and the only way we can do that is to get into the games and let them learn and grow."
It doesn't hurt to have a player the caliber of Atticus Goodson as a starting point.
Goodson was a sophomore last season and played for the first time since junior high. All he did was set the school single-season records for rushing yards (1,756) and touchdowns (27).
"It's always good when you have the best player on the field on your team," Lilly said. "That's going to be the case in a lot of games that we play. He's a year bigger, a year stronger, a year more mature. He's got a year (of experience) under his belt. He's grown into a leader now. Last year at this time we didn't know what we had because he hadn't played football in so long. Now we know what we have, and of course when you've got a running back like him you're going to rely on him a lot.
"Like I said, we've got some other kids who are going to be good."
As for the field, Lilly said everything has been on target for it to be ready for use by August, giving those untested but promising players a chance to break out.
"We have some very talented people on this football team," Lilly said. "People just don't know their names yet."
