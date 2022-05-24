Patriots aim to build on 2021 tourney experience

Midland Trail will have to beat the best if it wants to experience success at the 2022 WVSSAC State Softball Tournament.
By virtue of a Region 3 series win over James Monroe, the Patriots find themselves in the four-team Class A tourney field for the second consecutive year. This year's three-class event will be conducted at Little Creek Park in South Charleston on May 25-26.
Up first Wednesday for Midland Trail (12-10) is defending state champion Wahama (26-2). Those two teams face off 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1 at The Rock Field A pitting St. Marys and Petersburg. That contest begins at 9:45 a.m.
If the Patriots lose their opener, they will play again at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. If they win, they will play 30 minutes after the 4:45 p.m. game concludes.
Weather permitting, the double-elimination tournament concludes Thursday.
"As far as Wahama, we haven't played them, but we did get to watch them play last year at the tournament," said Candace Young, in her 10th season as the Midland Trail head coach. "They are definitely the team to beat.
"Their pitcher is great. Our goal is to just put the ball in play. We know if we can get our offense going, we have a shot to play with Wahama.
"Our defense has to maintain energy and communication; we play best when we are talking. We are going in with the same game plan, which is play our kind of softball. Mix in the small ball and utilize our speed when we can."
"Win, lose or draw, we are excited to make it back to the tournament and just want to go down and represent MTHS well," Young added.
"It's exciting, for sure, and nervous," Young said after her team beat James Monroe in Hico last week to advance to the state tournament again. "It's nice to go back-to-back.
"We kind of maybe won't have that shock factor that was there last year. There are some quality teams down there, and we're just going to have to do and play good ball."
"I'd like to see us play our best down there, and have fun," said senior pitcher Meghan Gill. "It feels great; it just means that we worked our way up here.
"We did our best every game. No matter if we lost the game, we still did our best. So, it feels good to go back."
Her fellow senior, shortstop Chezney Skaggs, said the team needs to make some adjustments to the way it handles tourney play this year. Jitters were a problem a year ago, she said. "We need to stay calm and stay to ourselves," Skaggs said. "Nerves was one thing that killed us last year." She also said that the team didn't hit the ball as well as it should have, but "we've been hitting pretty good recently."
The overall key will be to "make contact and put the ball in play and limit our errors."
As 2022 wore on, the Patriots have played better, Skaggs said. "We did have a really rough start, but thankfully we've started to groove together."
Syd Sheets has a .493 batting average (35 hits in 71 at-bats) to guide the Midland Trail offense. She has five triples, eight doubles, two home runs, 22 RBIs and 32 runs scored. Gill possesses a .437 batting average (31-for-71) with two homers, six doubles, four triples and 28 RBIs.
Other offensive contributors include: Madi Campbell, .417 (25-for-60), seven triples, five doubles and 15 RBIs; Skaggs, .364 (24-for-66), two homers, six doubles, 20 RBIs and 26 runs; Katie Hawkins, .345 (19-for-55), seven doubles and 16 RBIs; Layla Tompkins, .339 (20-for-59), three triples, two homers and 23 RBIs; Lexi Dozier, .308 (16-for-52), 11 RBIs; Hannah Beeson, .294 with two doubles; Jenna Stonestreet, .250 with five triples; Jesse Skaggs, .250; Anna Weaver, .571; and Madison Harrell, .500.
In the 2021 tournament, Midland Trail dropped games to Petersburg (11-5) and Ritchie County (9-1).
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe