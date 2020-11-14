Patriots advance to quarterfinals after Buffalo forfeit

Rarely do you get a shot at redemption in a season.
For Midland Trail, it won't happen in the postseason either.
The No. 5 Patriots were supposed to host No. 12 Buffalo on Sunday in the first round of the Class A state playoffs. However, Putnam County remained orange on Saturday's Covid-19 metrics color map, meaning the Bison must forfeit the game.
That allows Midland Trail to advance to the quarterfinals. However, Fayette County is now also orange and faces the same fate as Buffalo. Next week's quarterfinal against No. 4 St. Marys will be scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22, and can only be played if Fayette County goes to gold or better.
St. Marys advanced after Wheeling Central, its first round opponent, had to forfeit because Ohio County remained orange on the map.
Midland Trail was looking forward to a second chance against Buffalo, the team that handed Trail its only loss this season — a 7-0 double-overtime defeat.
"I've went on record saying that's probably the best defense we've played against in my six years at Midland Trail," Patriots head coach Frank Isaacs said. "But we're super excited about playing them again. Our last game against them was just a really good football game that you hated to see either side lose. They're a good team that flies to the football. They've got a kid at tackle that's over 300 pounds and another kid that's 6-foot-3 that they put at the other tackle and we have a hard time moving them. They penetrated and they sold out to stop us. We didn't have an answer for them and it made us aware of some of our weaknesses and I think we're a much better football team because of that.
"It was a slugfest. Every time they threw a punch we threw a punch and it was a great fun football game. It's a shame more people couldn't see it, but I just think they're going to bring the same attitude defensively and try to get us out of our comfort zone."
The Patriots understands the frustration that comes with the weekly map. They lost the first month of their season due to the high infection rate in Fayette County. With cases ramping up across the country, there's no guarantee of a long playoff run, even if they are able to continue their winning ways.
"I've been honest with them throughout the process," Isaacs said. "We control what we can but we try to keep the energy up. All we can control is what we do here in practice. We're doing everything we can to get better and better and improve every day. A lot of people don't realize that out of 11 weeks of football, we've played two of our games for when they were scheduled. Wayne was unscheduled, Shady was unscheduled, Meadow Bridge was late so Pocahontas and Buffalo were the only ones we played on schedule. But everyone in the state is dealing with the same thing."
Despite the obstacles, the Patriots are no strangers to postseason success — something they hope to taste more of.
Over the last three seasons, they have won three playoff games, making it to the semifinals in 2018 but falling in the first round last season.
A large part of that was the amount of injuries they faced. At one point Trail was resigned to playing wide receivers at offensive guard. This year they head into the postseason much healthier.
"We lost two offensive linemen the last time we played Buffalo, but we're hoping to get them back," Isaacs said. "One of them hurt his ankle and he should be back and the other hurt his shoulder and will try to give it a go because he's a senior but we don't know for sure if he'll be able to. Aside from that we're pretty healthy and I'll be honest, we didn't try to make up the games we lost this year because of the injuries we suffered last year. We told the kids we wanted to stay healthy for the playoffs because of how bad the injuries were last year and they understood.
"We told them if we make a deep run in the playoffs they'll get most of those games back anyway, so that's what we told them and that's incentive to keep their motivation and energy up."
