Patriots' Adams focused for senior season

Something seemed to click in Sam Adams as he marched through his junior year at Independence. He won the Class AA-A Region 3 championship at 170 pounds, then took home third at the state tournament.
That's when he got a piece of advice he has carried into a delayed and condensed senior season.
"After I placed third at the state tournament last year, one of my former teammates, who is now in college, told me that if I'm going to show up at the tournament, I might as well try my hardest," Adams said. "Since then I've just been training hard, trying to do my best."
That teammate was Liam Lusher, who knows a thing or two about the rewards of hard work. Lusher is a former state champion and is now wrestling at West Virginia University.
The early returns suggest Adams has a clear focus. In the Patriots' only weekend of the season, Adams went 3-0 at the Jason Eades Memorial Duals in Point Pleasant. Among his victories was an 8-3 decision over Wyatt Wilson of back-to-back state champion Point Pleasant. Wilson was the state runner-up at 152 last season, falling to current WVU wrestler and four-time state champion Peyton Hall.
Patriots coach Jeremy Hart is hoping Adams can reach his full potential this season.
"Sam could have won states the last couple of years," Hart said. "He just did not put it all together at the end of the season. He does seem a lot more mature this year, a lot more bought in to what we're trying to teach him at practice. He definitely has more of a focus about him this year. It seems like the last couple of years as we've gotten down toward the end of the season he hasn't kept that edge that he starts the season with. He has all the potential in the world. It's just keeping that focus.
"But I just think he likes it a lot more this year, too. He stays after practice every day and does a little bit after everybody else leaves. And that's without us saying one single word to him."
Adams hoped to put that continued focus on display last week at the WSAZ Invitational, which, like the Jason Eades Memorial, had a reduction in number of teams because of Covid-19 restrictions. However, all Independence athletics were put on hold last week until March 23.
Adams, whose older brother is former three-time state champion and current WVU wrestler Noah Adams, had been seeded first at 170 before the Patriots had to withdraw.
Last season was easily Adams' most successful. After not qualifying as a freshman, he was the Region 3 runner-up at 152 as a sophomore but was unable to come away as a state place winner.
Now he seems set on making up for lost time.
"I definitely think I could have pushed myself to excel higher in those tournaments," Adams said. "But all of it is passed now and all I can do is think about it.
"I definitely have gotten better as the past few years have gone by. Physically for sure. Attacking more, keep charging forward. Coaches are always giving me pep talks how to keep pushing myself."
Hard work and winning are not the only things driving Adams. He also wants to go out as a state champion and continue his career at the college level. He said Glenville State and Fairmont State are two programs he is considering.
"For sure, I think he was probably worried about not having (a season), because I think over the summer he decided, 'I might want to do this in college,'" Hart said. "Coming into this year we don't even know if we're going to get to have a season. So I think he is definitely relieved to get to show what he can do, just because he's ended the last two seasons a little short of his goal."
Adams definitely feels a sense of urgency.
"There's a lot of pressure, that's for sure," Adams said. "Trying to get that state title before I go off to college."
