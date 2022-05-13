A familiar path is being carved out in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship between a couple of double-A heavyweights, No. 1 Independence and No. 5 Shady Spring. Just flip the script.
And that was something for the Tigers to hang their hats on after Independence’s 10-0 victory Friday night to extend the series and set up a deciding game Saturday at noon at Joe Goddard Field in Coal City.
It was Shady that had 10-runned the Patriots last season in the middle game of a three-game set between the two before Independence won the championship game.
Tanner Sipes, who will be headed to Bluefield University this fall, was at his clutch best in what was an elimination game for the Patriots. And Independence, which had rolled up 21 runs in an early season win over the Tigers but was largely ineffective against Cam Manns, welcomed back its bat attack against the Tigers.
“He battled really hard,” Independence coach Scott Cuthbert said of Sipes. “They had some opportunities, and he was able to pitch out of a couple jams. He might not have had his best stuff but I felt like he pitched really well.”
“I was ready to roll from the start,” Sipes said. “Coach told me yesterday I had the game and I thought about it all day. This was ‘if we lose we’re out’ and I wanted to make sure I had my best stuff against them and do what I did.”
What he did was strike out 11, including the side three times, and strand seven runners through the first three innings.
“As weird as it is to say, I always seem to throw better under pressure,” Sipes said. “Like tonight, I had bases loaded and I was able to get out of it without giving up a run. I guess I just have to tell myself I can’t mess this up.”
It was a big key for Shady Spring and coach Jordan Meadows.
“I think we had nine runners left on base and we couldn’t score,” Meadows said. “We did have five hits so we are seeing it well, (Sipes) mixed it up well and we didn’t execute when we were supposed to. He kept us off balance and his fastball had us going.”
Independence also welcomed back its bats and its ability to get key hits.
In the first inning, Clay Basham had a two-run single as the Patriots took a 3-0 lead.
In the second inning, Independence plated six runs, key hits being a bases-clearing triple by Michael McKinney and a two-run single by Andy Lester.
“I knew when we showed up today at batting practice we were going to be better,” said McKinney, 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs and those three RBIs. “Everybody was more focused and had a better approach. I knew we would be fine.”
“Like Michael said, we came to batting practice today and we were really locked in,” said Baham, who was 3-for-3 in the game, scored a run and drove in three, including Elijah Farrington in the fifth to end the game. “We really focused on staying short through the ball and focused on gaps.”
And with Sipes dealing like he was, it was a matter really of trying to get to the 10 runs necessary.
“He knows every time he goes on that mound that is what he does best,” said Basham, who could well end up with the ball Saturday, though Cuthbert did not tip his hand on who would get the ball. “He’s going to college to be a pitcher, and he knows when he goes out there it’s what he does.”
“I think it’s what he lives for,” said McKinney, another option on the mound Saturday. “He’s a pitcher, he has trained for these moments, and he was ready.”
Both coaches are aware of the similarities in the series from last year and this year, and both addressed their team on that fact in their respectable outfield huddles.
“They 10-runned us this year, we 10-runned them last year,” Meadows said, pointing out the similarities a year later, after Independence advanced all the way to the state tournament a year ago. “I’m excited for tomorrow. We’ve got Alex (Johnston) on the mound.”
Independence improved to 21-4 with the win, while Shady Spring is 22-8. Bluefield awaits the winner in the Region 3 championship next week.
SS 000 00 — 0 5 0
I 360 01 — 10 11 2
Battery: SS: Adam Richmond, Tyler Mackey (2), Josh Lovell (2) and Tyler Reed. I: Tanner Sipes and Atticus Goodson. WP – Sipes (5.0IP 5H 0R 0ER 3BB 11K, 104 pitches, 67 strikes). LP – Richmond 1.1 IP 4H 6R 6ER 3BB 2K 43 pitches, 23 strikes). Hitting – SS: Tyler Mackey 1-3, Alex Johnston 2-2 (2B), Adam Richmond 1-2, Colten Tate 1-2, I: Atticus Goodson (2 runs), Elijah Farrington 1-2 3 runs, rbi), Michael McKinney 3-4 (2B, 3B, 2 runs, 3 rbi), Clay Basham 3-3 (run, 3 rbi), Carson Brown 1-2 (run), Andy Lester 1-3 (2 rbi), Tanner Sipes 1-3 (rbi), James Williams 1-3 (run). Records – SS: 22-8, Indy: 21-4