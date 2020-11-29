Pate captains first team, other area players honored

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.