Pasillas to return to Miners as assistant coach

Beckley isn’t exactly home to Jonathan Pasillas, but after two summers of playing for the West Virginia Miners, it feels that way.
His playing career is over, but Pasillas will be returning to Beckley. He will be an assistant coach to manager Tim Epling when the season begins in late May.
“I am more than excited,” Pasillas said. “It’s going to be good to be back and see some familiar faces. Basically I want to give back to the community that showed me a lot of support. I had a great time there and I just had to come back.”
Pasillas played for the Miners in 2018 and 2019 and left an impact. He is tied for second in team history with 30 doubles and 11 home runs and is third with 41 extra-base hits.
The Missouri Baptist graduate originally signed on as a temporary player last summer but played so well that he was added to the permanent roster. He finished the year hitting .312 with seven home runs, 37 runs batted in and 37 runs scored. His 17 doubles were tied for fifth in the Prospect League.
“(Coaching) has always been in my mind as an option,” Pasillas said. “Like many other college graduates, I’m not sure what I want to do. But I can give back to baseball and I have always told myself that I always want to be around the game.”
Pasillas is looking forward to working with the Epling family.
“I’m definitely learning from Tim, and also (owner) Doug. He is a very successful businessman and I definitely would like to pick his brain,” Pasillas said.
“Johnny was the one guy that came to work every day focused and was at the field to do early work on his own.” Tim Epling said. “He will make a perfect fit for what I need on my staff. When I would be working with him two years ago, I always was communicating to a mature older player. He will connect with players but still know when to draw the line when it comes to relationships off the field. That is a key element in his role.”
l l l
The Miners’ 10-year anniversary season will begin at home against Lafayette. The Aviators will be at Linda K. Epling Stadium to start a three-game series on Thursday, May 28, according to the schedule released by the Prospect League.
West Virginia’s first six games will be at home. After the Aviators leave town, reigning East Division champion Chillicothe will visit for a three-game set. The second game of that series will be one of only two Monday games for the Miners.
The Miners will only play one team from the West Division. Reigning league champion Terre Haute will visit Beckley June 30 and July 1, and the Miners will return the trip July 9-10.
“The schedule is always a challenge for us, but the teams have done a good job this year trying to make it work for us,” Tim Epling said. “The league is going in a good direction. It is starting to have a family-type atmosphere, which you do not see in other leagues. We have very good representation throughout. It shows the positive direction when you have companies like Under Armour and Marucci bats as corporate sponsors.”
The league will also go back to a split season, crowning first-half and second-half champions for the postseason. The first half will end June 29 and the second half will begin the next day.
The league has not divided the season into halves since 2016.
“We have won both ways,” Epling said. “In my opinion, two halves is a better situation. It allows us to see what happens in the (MLB) draft and pick up players that are still in World Series play. Some teams get put at a disadvantage in a start-to-finish format (in a 60-game season). Once you get behind you are playing catch up. Two halves is better from a fan perspective also.”
All weekday home games will start at 6:35 p.m. There are five home Sunday games on the schedule and they will start at 2:05 p.m.
The team is running a season ticket special through Jan. 30. General admission season tickets are available for $125, and box seat season tickets can be purchased for $175. Tickets can be ordered by calling 304-252-SAFE (7233).
