Parks big for Cavaliers

Greenbrier West has gone through the entire season without 195-pounder Chase Patterson, who was expected to be as close to a sure thing as it gets. Not long into December, senior Mylik Cox joined him among the wounded.
The reigning state champion Cavaliers were getting shorter and shorter on senior leadership.
But not completely. Marshall Clere has been strong at 113 and Justin Wilhelm has stepped in nicely at 152. But John Parks, who has had a stellar senior year at 170 pounds, has had a strong influence in the absence of Patterson and Cox.
"Considering we lost Chase and Mylik, and then we had (heavyweight) Isaac (Brown) out for a while, I was down three seniors," Greenbrier West coach Jeremy Tincher said. "Now, I have three others, but having John Parks in the room (has been big). He's a guy that's been in a lot of battles and in the fire."
Parks is making the most of his experience and continued his run with a second-period pin of Midland Trail's Dylan Buckland in the Class AA/A Region 3 quarterfinals Friday at Independence. He will take on Herbert Hoover's Zach Paxton in the semifinals Saturday.
"Without (Patterson and Cox), the wrestling room has not been the same at all," said Parks, who raised his record to 32-4. "Even for me, I'm struggling to find somebody at as high-paced as they were. So I really had to pick up the team and as we've gone through this season."
That leadership has played huge as the Cavaliers have battled one obstacle after another.
"All throughout this season we've had somebody dinged up, somebody's shoulder is hurting or somebody's back is hurting. We're always facing adversity," Parks said. "We went through that last year, but we ended up pulling off a state championship. So we're kind of used to this underdog stuff."
"Just his work ethic and the way he works every day, his approach to everything in his life — everything in his life is righteous," Tincher said. "His school, his family, his church, his wrestling — everything in his life is right. He does everything the right way.
"He's only lost four matches all year. He's been steady. That's really who he is — he's just steady. He's not going to 'wow' anybody watching him wrestle. He might not be the biggest or strongest guy that walks out on the mat, but he's so steady. He's chipping away, and that's the way he is in the room. John comes in the room and he's got one thing on his mind."
l l l
Herbert Hoover coach Richard Harper doesn't like the trend that had been developing since his team joined the region three years ago.
"We're tired of finishing third in the region every year," Harper said. "It's getting to be a bad habit."
Region 3 has belonged to Independence and Greenbrier West for some time, but the Huskies took strides in changing that Friday night.
Hoover scored 62 points on the first night to take a two-point lead over Greenbrier West. The Huskies have 11 wrestlers in the semifinals.
"We've had a good round so far," Harper said. "Semifinals tomorrow morning, so that's a huge round for points. Still a long ways to go. So far not too bad."
The Huskies have always been a wild card as the only Region 3 team not located in the coalfields. Harper is mixed on whether that has any sort of impact.
"Yes and no," he said. "No, because the wrestling community, we all travel all over West Virginia. So it doesn't really matter where we go to compete. That's what's nice about wrestling. All the coaches know each other and we're all friends, until we have to compete against each other. But to come up here and be the only Kanawha County team to compete against the Coalfield (is different)."
Hoover put everyone on notice with a 39-38 dual victory at Independence on Dec. 19.
"I don't like making predictions. Kids are kids," Harper said. "I think we have them prepared. They know what's expected and we're in the hunt. That's all you can ask for."
l l l
Independence is third with 45 points. Rounding out the top five are Shady Spring (43) and Liberty (40).
The semifinals and first round of consolations will start at 10 a.m.
