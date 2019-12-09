Parkersburg smothers Woodrow

Defense wins championships.
It is a cliché used by all coaches, but Parkersburg head girls basketball coach Scott Cozzens has made it a way of life for his Lady Big Reds. Class AAA No. 1 and defending Class AAA state champion Parkersburg was at it again in its season opener on the road at No. 6 Woodrow Wilson.
Forcing 31 turnovers along the way, Parkersburg harassed, hurried and frustrated the Lady Flying Eagles all afternoon for a 63-44 win in a game it never trailed.
“This is a really good win. We played Woodrow Wilson in the MSAC Night of Champions game last year and we know how good a program coach Nabors has going on down here,” Cozzens said. “This is a tough place to play for our first game. I thought early we looked like it was our first game, but we settled down and started making some shots.”
Hoping to make a statement around the state by knocking off the defending state champions, the game started in maybe the worst way possible for Woodrow Wilson.
Four straight turnovers by Woodrow and two deep bombs from Parkersburg all-state senior Bre Wilson were all keys to a quick 10-0 run by the Lady Big Reds.
“Just the same old story for us, not taking care of the basketball,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors lamented. “I have done a poor job of preparing them once again and being ready to consistently handle pressure.”
A deep ball from Victoria Staunton and a steal by Jamara Walton that she took coast-to-coast for a score broke the ice for Woodrow, which would cut the lead to three points with just under two minutes to play in the quarter.
However, early on, when the Lady Flying Eagles would make a run, Wilson was there with a dagger to swing the momentum back to Parkersburg.
“I always knew she could play, she could play as a freshman,” Nabors said. “I didn’t think she could shoot it that deep. Hats off to them, they came in and did what they had to do.”
With the lead at four early in the second quarter, Wilson converted a long ball off one of the numerous Lady Big Red offensive rebounds on the day. That was followed by two foul shots and 3 from Brilynn Florence to stretch the lead to 12, the biggest of the half.
“We had some kids step up that didn’t play at all last year. They came in and played well defensively and made some shots here and there for us,” Cozzens said.
Woodrow had chances to cut into the 10-point halftime lead, but four straight missed free throw attempts quelled the early momentum and the lead was still 10 at the end of the third quarter.
“Even with all of the turnovers, we kept the game within 10 points,” Nabors said. “I kept looking up at the scoreboard and thinking we have a shot if we take care of the basketball and execute, but we just didn’t do that.”
Back-to-back scores from Olivia Ziolkowski got Woodrow Wilson within seven at the four-minute mark of the final quarter, but that would be as close as the Lady Flying Eagles could get the rest of the way.
The story of the game outside of the turnovers was Parkersburg’s ability to make Woodrow Wilson uncomfortable and play with a lack of confidence on the offensive end.
“Whether it is halfcourt or fullcourt, we try to put pressure on the ball so (teams) can’t make easy possessions. We try to take teams out of offensive sets,” Cozzens said.
Woodrow Wilson (1-1) is back in action Tuesday, Dec. 17, when it hosts sectional rival Princeton.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter at @Rusman1981
Parkersburg (1-0)
Kristen Lowers 11, Taylor Miller 2, Maddie Leggett 4, Kristen Roberts 4, Aleea Crites 5, Brilynn Florence 5, Emily Kupfner 4, Bre Wilson 23, Maggie Richards 5. Totals: 22 8-18 63.
Woodrow Wilson (1-1)
Cloey Frantz 4, Victoria Staunton 11, Liz Cadle 12, Jamara Walton 6, Olivia Ziolkowski 8, Sierra Conley 3. Totals: 15 8-17 44.
P: 21 13 8 21 — 63
WW: 14 10 8 12 — 44
3-point goals: P: 8 (Wilson 6, Lowers, Florence), WW: 3 (Frantz, Staunton, Cadle). Fouled out: None