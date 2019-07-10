Parham's son is fighting for his life

When Tom Parham found out he had cancer 10 years ago, he knew his faith in God would get him through the journey that awaited.
Today, he’s drawing on that same faith as he confronts a storm no parent wants to face.
Parham found out in late spring that his son Tommy — his only child — had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Tommy, only 40, played baseball for his dad at Woodrow Wilson High School on a field that now bears the longtime coach’s name.
Tommy was at a Memorial Day parade in his hometown of Fairfax, Va., with his three daughters when he began to feel ill.
“He took his girls home and was still feeling sick, like he was going to have a seizure or fall out,” Tom Parham said. “He had his wife take him to the hospital and they found out he had a growth on the (right) side of his brain.”
Tommy underwent surgery to have the tumor removed that Wednesday, and tests revealed the mass to be glioblastoma, a cancerous tumor that feeds off its own blood supply. It is a rare disorder and among the more aggressive types of brain cancer.
“After that, it all just went downhill,” Tom Parham said. “He’s stabilized. He’s at home, he’s taking chemo and radiation. He has 28 days of treatment scheduled. He’s up and around, but he’s not working. He’s just going through that treatment.
“We just hope and pray that he can go through this treatment and everything will be all right.”
In 2009, Tom Parham was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that develops in the plasma cells located in bone marrow. He underwent aggressive treatment and the cancer went into remission.
He knows first-hand what his son is facing.
“When it first happened (to Tommy), I couldn’t get there fast enough,” he said. “But my faith became much better. To see the way people prayed for me really lifted my faith, because I believe in prayer. When I went through my bout with cancer, I thank God for Beckley praying for me.
“I just never thought it would happen to my son like this.”
Tommy is a 1996 graduate of Woodrow Wilson, where he played baseball and basketball. He played baseball for his dad, who was the Flying Eagles coach for 26 years until retiring in 2000.
In August 2017, a ceremony was held to officially name the field Thomas F. Parham Field. Among those to attend was Tommy, who spoke about his dad during the event.
In paying tribute to his dad’s influence on him, Tommy cited Proverbs 13:22, which reads, “A good person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children, but a sinner’s wealth is stored up for the righteous.”
Tommy also said, “I thank God that we are able to have this ceremony while Dad is still living.”
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the Parham family with expenses. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, $20,805 of a $50,000 goal had been raised.
To donate to the fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/teamparham.
