Pandemic forces athletes to bring their own energy

MORGANTOWN — It was supposed to be the spotlight game of the season, No. 13 Oklahoma at West Virginia University on Saturday afternoon.
Then, poof, it was a gone, another victim of COVID-19, this time with the Mountaineers having to cancel the game for a second time due to their own surge of positive tests and contact tracing.
Gone, too, was Senior Day.
What else is new in this era of COVID-19?
Well, there is more. The WVU men's basketball home opener was supposed to be Sunday against No. 19 Richmond, after Robert Morris had to drop out of that scheduled game due to its own COVID-19 problems.
No more.
Working late in the night, the Mountaineers lined up a game to replace Robert Morris with the University of North Texas coming to the Coliseum for a 3 p.m. game on Friday.
No fans, of course.
It's not the home opener any longer.
If all this weren't so sad, what has happened to college sports in America as it fights the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be funny. Bob Huggins tried his best to lift the doom and gloom of the moment.
Asked this week about playing in the 14,000-seat Coliseum with only families of players present, Huggins remarked:
"I'll tell you what kind of jumps out at you. They have the cardboard cutouts in there and four of the them are Jay Jacobs. Having four Jay Jacobs in the stands is rough. We got a critic in every row."
America lives for its college sports, to watch it on television, to socialize before and during the games and to attend the games.
And they can't do that and it is hurting the American way of life, the culture, the attitude and spirit of the people.
Coaches know it. Fans know it. Players know it.
Maybe the players know best, for their lives revolve around football and what it does for them and what they do for the school, the community and the state.
But nowadays nothing is certain. Think of what transpired just this week.
The Ohio State-Michigan football game, one of the great rivalries in American sports, was canceled.
That was felt even in Morgantown where WVU basketball star point guard Deuce McBride was robbed of one of the biggest moments of his year. McBride is from Cincinnati and the former high school quarterback is a lifelong Ohio State football fan.
"Michigan, their game got canceled with Ohio State," McBride said the other day. "That was one game I was looking forward to. I was an Ohio State football fan most of my life."
McBride sees that and understands how fragile it all really is.
"It makes me feel more fortunate we get to come out here every day and get to do our jobs," he said. "Playing games is something I love to do. You get tired of practicing, so I've been looking forward to get back out there on the Coliseum floor. You can't take it for granted."
You can't because 47 basketball teams, not counting the Ivy League, which canceled its season, have not yet played a game.
Basketball, football —the virus knows no boundaries. There is no pandemic season.
So, Ohio State-Michigan is canceled, so was the Old Oaken Bucket football rivalry between Indiana and Purdue.
Now Oklahoma and West Virginia.
Where are we now? Where are we going?
"I don't think it feels right to anybody," Duke's legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski was quoted as saying in the Charlotte (North Carolina) News Observer after losing this week. "I mean, everyone is concerned ... I know somebody will take what I'm saying tonight and make it sound like I'm making excuses.
"I don't make excuses. We need to get a lot better. But for the good of the game, and the good of the safety and mental and physical health of our players and staff and whatever, we need to constantly look at this thing. And I think that's, I think that's a smart thing to do."
Bob Huggins is worried about the goings-on. He is an old-school coach. If you hurt something — spit on it and play on.
Now he fears the direction all this is leading toward.
"I don't think we shut down the country," he said on Thursday. "My fear is not that we keep going and never know who we are going to play but that we close down all the restaurants, we close all the bars, we close everything and they don't open back up. Then we got a bunch of downtowns that have nothing but vacant buildings.
"That's happened before. We had that in the Great Depression. We have to keep America moving and I understand we have to do that safely. I'm not saying be reckless about it, but you can overdo everything and I think sometimes this has been a little overdone.
"When you talk about shutting down, the majority of it is contact tracing, not positive tests. You have one guy who tests positive and he's on a bus with everyone else, if he comes within six feet of anybody else, then contact tracing says they have to sit. It sounds at times worse than what it is."
It is a turbulent ocean through which college sports and society is trying to navigate.
"When we shut down the university and sent all the guys home it was the worst thing I could have done," Huggins said, referring back to last spring. "That's when we had all the positives. The time they have been here, we tested them, we ended every workout telling them 'This is up to you guys. If you guys want to play you can't put yourself in a bad spot. There's enough of your teammates. I understand it's hard, but if your girlfriend goes home, you can't have her over to your place the day she gets back. You can't do that.'
"That could end it for all of you. But they've been great, fantastic, trying to do the right thing."
This isn't only about the players, though.
The coaches, as veteran as they are, are in virgin territory.
"There's no Coaching 101 manual on dealing with COVID-19 and its effects," Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman said about the pandemic during this Monday's Big 12 coaches conference call.
He could write one now. He said he has had more than 100 of his players miss time due to either contracting the disease or being quarantined during contact tracing.
In many ways it has forced coaches to change in certain ways, perhaps permanently. They admit they have changed.
"Personally, it's probably the ability to adapt and change," Neal Brown said. "That's what I'm gaining out of this year. Dealing with outside influences, be it social injustice or the virus."
Iowa State has managed to weather the storm and won the Big 12 regular season and will play in the conference's football championship game, but he knows it has changed some of his approach.
"Given all the difficulties here on earth, you either grow, go backwards or die," said Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell. "Obviously, it stinks and obviously there's a uniqueness to it. To me, it's been the biggest growth period of my life."
Football is not life and death, but if mishandled it could have been, and that was a lot for football coaches and players to deal with.
"For me, how you run a program, what it stands for and what you are all about is involved," Campbell said. "How do you move forward as a program? It gave us time to reflect, to define and to grow. I see the last nine or 10 months as a positive for myself and our program."
"I would hope 2020 as a year would change most human beings," said Texas football coach Tom Herman. "We've gone through so much, not just as a team but as a country, as a world.
"To me specifically, in a year like this year, sensitivity reigns supreme. You have to be sympathetic to what has gone on in 2020. I hope everybody has been changed for the better for what everyone has gone through this year."
What of the fans? They are the ones who pay the bills. Or were the ones, for there hasn't been much revenue from ticket sales and concessions, parking and partying.
They can't root, root for the home team and that is affecting the economy in cities across the land, the college budgets and, yes, the players and coaches, who have been forced to play in empty stadiums and arenas.
The atmosphere has changed and WVU's coaches and athletes know that.
"I don't know. It's kind of like practice," Huggins said of games played without fans. "You can hear the sneakers screeching. You can hear everything the opposing coach is trying to tell his guys and they can hear what I'm telling my guys. It's more like a scrimmage than it is a game, the feel of it, anyway."
"Obviously, even in high school we had 2,000 fans at games. I'm used to being in packed places, so it's been really different," said WVU point guard Deuce McBride. "Obviously, you can't control some things. My job as a leader of this team is to figure out what can help everyone get going, including myself.
"You're used to feeding off the energy of the crowd but that's one of those things you can't control. So, it's been hard but I think we've been getting better at it."
"It's definitely going to be a different atmosphere," said former Fairmont Senior High star Jalen Bridges, now with the Mountaineers. "I'm used to sitting there and hearing thousands upon thousands of screaming fans but now it looks like it will be nowhere near that.
"I feel like it won't be that difficult. The fans bring a lot of unnecessary nerves. You feel like you have to play for them. Now it's just us and we have to bring our own energy now."
