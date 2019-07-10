chillicothe, ohio — A year ago it was the West Virginia Miners who delivered crushing defeats to their rivals, the Chillicothe Paints.
This season has been the opposite as the Paints have owned the series, adding another win over the Miners with a 4-3 victory in Chillicothe Tuesday night.
Despite the Miners rallying to tie the game 3-3 in the sixth inning, a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth scored the walkoff run for the hosts.
Matt Rubayo led the Miners, going 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI, boosting his batting average to .383.
The loss drops the Miners to 11-25 on the season and 15 1/2 games out of first place.
The Miners will look to split the two-game series with Chillicothe today in Ohio. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.