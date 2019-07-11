chillicothe, ohio — VA Memorial Stadium turned into a homer dome Wednesday night. Unfortunately for West Virginia, it was on the wrong side of the barrage.
Chillicothe (24-13) pounded out 14 total hits, six of them home runs, while limiting the Miners to just two hits en route to a 10-1 win.
Collin Luty and Chris Eisel both homered twice for the the Paints.
The Miners (11-26) took the early lead on a sacrifice fly from Clay Wisner in the top of the second inning before the Paints answered with two in the bottom and three more in the third.
West Virginia returns home tonight for a 6:35 p.m. against Champion City.