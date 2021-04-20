charmco — By the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament matchup between Greenbrier West and Richwood, the only suspense was whether or not the host Cavaliers would cross the 100-point threshold.
They did, with 58 seconds to spare.
West jolted to a 29-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as to punch its ticket to the section championship game with a 100-46 win over the Lumberjacks.
The night was special for reasons aside from guaranteeing the Cavs two more games and a shot at the state tournament. Senior Kaiden Pack scored his 1,000th career point, while teammate Lawson Vaughan had a breakout game with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
"That's how we have to play," West head coach Jared Robertson said. "Our press was effective, our effort helped our rebounding. We've had games where we struggled to rebound but we didn't have any struggles tonight because of that effort. I'm just really proud of our kids to come out in a game we felt like we should win — we beat them last week; no offense to Richwood — but our kids just came out and played.
"I thought it was the best example of teamwork we've had all year — making the extra pass, lots of guys scoring for us and that's what it's going to take for us to keep winning."
After last week's contest against the Lumberjacks, Robertson had the idea to throw a 2-2-1 press at them and it worked. The Cavs were able to consistently force turnovers in the middle, scoring uncontested layups off of them.
The press forced Richwood to call its first timeout down 12-5 with 3:49 left in the quarter, but that only opened the floodgates. West finished the quarter by scoring 17 straight points, putting the game away early.
Leading the charge was Pack, who finished 7-of-8 from inside the arc. He reached the 1,000-point plateau in the second quarter on a floater in the lane.
"I wanted to drive to the rim more tonight," Pack said. "I knew shooting the 3 wasn't going to help me much tonight. But I'm glad to get that accomplishment out of the way. It takes stress off me. There's so many great names up there in that club that it means a lot to be in that group.
"He pressed a little at times recently, but in a normal year he would've already had 1,000," Robertson said of Pack. "The kid's done a lot. When you look at his stats, it's not just scoring, but everything across the board. I know he's anxious to get us back Charleston and make up for us not winning two years ago, but hopefully that drive is there and that bugaboo of 'when are you going to get it?' is over now. You could even tell tonight, after he got it how many great passes he made. He's just a great player."
As Robertson noted, Pack played the role of distributor well in addition to pitching in 19 points. He consistently found Vaughan in the post, while the latter also created scoring opportunities for himself by grabbing offensive rebounds.
"When we played last week, the (Cooper) Donahue kid took about 43 charges it seemed like," Robertson said. "We really worked on in our scouting report attacking him in the middle, but not getting to him. When he stepped up we wanted to make the next pass and we did that over and over and Lawson was the guy in position to score.
"I'm really glad for him. He's the one kid that hadn't had a big scoring game yet for our starters and now I think all five of them realize they can all score and go have fun. It doesn't matter if it's Lawson, Chase McClung, Pack or whoever. We just need to do what it takes to win."
The Cavs will travel to Webster County on Thursday for the sectional title game. In the pair's only matchup this season, Webster won 75-46 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
"Thursday's going to be a war," Robertson said. "Our kids aren't happy with how we played against them a few weeks ago. Hopefully we'll have a great practice tomorrow and have another great effort on Thursday. All we can do is our best and I trust our kids, so hopefully we can go win again."
Richwood
Aiden Miller 6, Brayden Spencer 3, Camden Lawrence 10, Caleb Jantuah 7, Cooper Donahue 11, Nick Bennett 6, Josh Landreth 3
Greenbrier West
Kaiden Pack 19, Logan Shrewsbery 7, Russell Bryant 3, Chase McClung 11, Kadin Parker 1, Brandon Oscar 5, Gabe Medlin 3, Evan McDade 4, Chase Boggs 11, Lawson Vaughan 27, Michael Kenoda 7, Elijah Perkins 2
R: 5 10 18 13 — 46
GW: 29 32 18 21 — 100
3-point goals — R: 4 (Miller 2, Lawrence 1, Donahue 1); GW: 4 (Pack, Shrewbery, Oscar, Boggs). Fouled Out — None.