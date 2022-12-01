It was a historic night for Maci Pack and Mount Hope Christian Academy.
Pack signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Asbury University during a ceremony Thursday night at the school. She was joined by family, friends, coaches and administrators.
Pack became the first female athlete from Mount Hope Christian to sign to play a college sport. The school opened in 2016.
“It’s definitely a big opportunity, and it means a lot,” Pack said. “I’ve had a lot of people who have sacrificed a lot to get me to be able to play this sport that I love. The late nights and the many car rides and everything, it just means so much because this sport has taught me a lot of life lessons that I will carry with me forever. The discipline and friendships and everything.”
Pack cut her volleyball teeth with the Club Attack travel team, and her former coaches Shirley Brown — a West Virginia high school coaching icon at Woodrow Wilson — Lauren Dillon, who played for Brown at Woodrow, and Brantlea Wood were at the ceremony.
Mount Hope Christian coach Sam Wiley was also there.
Pack was on the Club Attack team that won the Sapphire Division at the AAU Volleyball Nationals in Orlando, Fla., in 2021.
“I started playing for Club Attack the winter of my fifth grade year,” she said. “Coach Brown was my first coach for Club Attack that I was ever with and coach Dillon came the second year. They coached me for about two or three years and then I got moved down to a couple of teams and I ended up with Brantlea.”
Pack, 5-foot-10, prefers outside hitter but has been everywhere on the court.
“I like outside the best, but where we’re a smaller private school I’ve played middle, I was setter for a game. That was interesting; I played back row. Pretty much wherever I’m needed,” she said.
Pack was considering several schools before ultimately choosing Asbury, a former River States Conference rival of WVU Tech that is now in its first year as an NCAA Division III school.
Asbury had a couple of selling points for Pack.
“One thing that got me looking at them was their equine program,” Pack said. “They have an amazing equine program. and I went there and I met the coach (Tiffany Horton), and she is just amazing. She has a lot of experience in the sport and just has a good reputation in the sport, which is very welcoming.”
The equine program is something close to Pack’s heart. She and her family live on a farm and she owns a horse that she will take with her to Asbury.
“I’m going to be studying equine assisted therapy. Basically that means that I will be able to help people with special needs or people with mental illnesses and stuff like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.