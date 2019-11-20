Pack leads Cavs attack

Normally during his high school career, Greenbrier West quarterback Kaiden Pack is preparing for basketball season in mid-November.
That is not the case this year.
Thanks to a resurgence on the gridiron, Pack and his teammates have something more important on their minds this week, a home playoff showdown with No. 5 Williamstown Friday night in Charmco.
“I didn’t even know it was basketball season,” Pack said, laughing.
That may not seem like an odd statement for a player focused on his team’s playoff run, but, for Pack, it is a big statement.
“I love basketball, I really do. I started playing basketball when I was about 4 years old,” Pack said. “Basketball is always going to be my favorite sport because I feel like I am better at basketball.”
The early days on the basketball court groomed Pack into the athlete he is today. It didn’t hurt that he also had a legendary coach to help drive him.
“My grandpa, Jack Pack, coached at Princeton and he had me in the gym every day. You know how those old, military style coaches are, he was on me all the time. It was either be good, or don’t come back to the gym,” Pack said, smiling.”
Jack H. Pack was a three-sport letterman at Woodrow Wilson and took over the Princeton football program in 1972. The legendary coach built Princeton into a winner thanks in large part to the first-ever, off-season strength and conditioning program at the school.
Pack’s love for basketball almost kept the junior standout off the high school football field.
“I was always focused on basketball because that is what I like to do,” Pack admitted. “I considered not playing football my freshman and sophomore year, just to focus on basketball. But, the brotherhood this year in football has been awesome. I am really glad that I stuck with football.”
Although it may take somewhat of a backseat for Pack, football is still a sport he loves.
“I started playing football when I was about eight-years-old and I loved it,” Pack said. “I just love hitting people and I love taking my anger out on people. I can’t do that in basketball, so I mighty as well do it out here.”
His love for football was tested the first two high school seasons when West struggled to losing records. This year the Cavs had some extra motivation to turn things around.
“We just wanted to be better than last year. We have been 2-8 for the last four years and we knew we didn’t want that,” Pack said. “This junior group knew we had to step it up for our seniors and play better. We were tired of seeing our seniors walk out at the end of the season upset.”
Success this year was no given because West would start the season with a new offensive scheme under newly hired head coach, Toby Harris. Part of the change involved moving Pack from receiver to quarterback. Pack adopted the move with open arms.
“I have always wanted to be the quarterback. At the middle school I was the quarterback and I always wanted to play quarterback in high school,” Pack said. “They put me at wide receiver my first two years, so I did whatever I needed to do to help the team. But, when I got shifted to quarterback, I loved it. I’m having a great time right now.”
Even with the changes on the offensive side of the ball, West still remains a run-heavy team. However, Pack has not only complimented the rushing attack, he has provided West with a threat through the air.
So far this year, Pack has thrown for 508 yards and six touchdowns, while running for 527 yards and seven scores.
“When Kaiden moved from slot over to quarterback, I knew he could do it. He has played really well and has improved every game for us,” junior running back Noah Brown said. “He is a dual threat running and pass, but he can even be a triple-threat at times catching the ball. He is a threat everywhere on the field.”
In round one of the playoffs Saturday, Pack ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in a 58-13 pounding of Tygarts Valley.
“Kaiden has improved every week and last week was his best performance all season,” Harris said. We have worked really hard on throwing the ball, even though we run it most of the time. The passing game has really come on for us and Saturday it all fell in place.”
In Pack’s eyes, Saturday was a total team effort.
“I can’t take all the credit,” Pack said. “My wide receivers and my line really stepped up for me and that helped me have such a good game.”
