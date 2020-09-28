Pack has been a picture of versatility

Greenbrier West showed its versatility last Friday night.
Primarily known for their ground attack on offense, the Class A co-No. 4 Cavaliers were able to put the other two phases on display at Webster County. Defense and special teams accounted for four of their 11 touchdowns in a 73-6 win over the Highlanders.
One of the players involved has been doing it all year.
Senior quarterback Kaiden Pack returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown. That came in addition to his two TDs on offense — a 5-yard run and a 10-yard pass to Lawson Vaughan.
And Pack kicked seven extra points to boot.
For his efforts, Pack is one of five candidates for the Register-Herald Player of the Week award. The others are, in alphabetical order, Liberty's Isaac Atkins, Westside's Jaxon Cogar, James Monroe's Andrew Hazelwood and Greenbrier East's Colby Piner.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff.
Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie. Voting will close Tuesday at noon.
Week 4 Standouts
Liberty quarterback Isaac Atkins completed 9 of 14 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 76 yards and a fourth score in a 33-0 win over Clay County. ... Westside's Ethan Blackburn caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown and also returned a kickoff 83 yards for a TD in a 57-32 win over Wyoming East. ... Westside quarterback Jaxon Cogar was 12-of-18 for 171 yards and four touchdowns and had 20 carries for 114 yards and three TDs. ... Jackson Danielson completed 8 of 18 passes for 247 yards and 4 TDs for Wyoming East. ... Greenbrier East's Monquelle Davis ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-10 win at Buckhannon-Upshur. ... Greenbrier West scored two defensive touchdowns and two more on special teams in a 73-6 win at Webster County. ... James Monroe quarterback Andrew Hazelwood threw for three touchdowns and carried eight times for 110 yards as the Mavericks won their long-awaited debut, 53-0 over Montcalm. ... Liberty's defense held Clay County to 195 total yards and Shawn Pennington had two interceptions in shutting out the Panthers. ... Greenbrier West quarterback Kaiden Pack ran for a touchdown and passed for one, returned a punt 58 yards for a third TD and kick seven PATs. ... Greenbrier East's Colby Piner carried 11 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns and had two receptions for 49 yards. ... Summers County's Keandre Sarver had a 22-yard touchdown run and a 13-yard TD catch in a 27-7 win at Ravenswood. ... Liberty's Ryan Simms ran 13 times for 139 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown. ... Chase York caught two passes for 105 yards and a TD for Wyoming East.