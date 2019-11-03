A good hunting buddy of mine was very fond of saying, “You can’t have too many places to hunt.” For the most part, I agree with the old ridge runner. We could all use a backup or two in the hunting grounds department just in case the need arises.
Deer hunters, especially bow hunters, are the ones that fascinate me. They are the greatest when it comes to having multiple stands in several different hunting grounds. Unlike myself, who is in constant search of 200-250 acres of gently rolling hardwoods that have sandy roads throughout the entire property just set up perfectly for a man and his dog to chase squirrels. And by the way, the property hasn’t been hunted in decades and is behind a locked gate on both ends. Bow hunters can survive and thrive in the small woodlots. Like ninjas - they hang a trail camera, find a mature buck, slip in and hang a treestand and only hunt that patch when the moon is right and the wind in out of the west/southwest. I had several friends in college that were kings of finding backyard bucks.
The general rules for finding new hunting grounds have been same for years now. Locate a property, contact the owner and find out what kind of hunting they do. (Many folks will post their property as no hunting simply for deer season, or most often the case – buck season, and then never hunt outside of that season) Ask for permission. Be specific. If you are a bow hunter, as for the bow hunting privileges whether it be early or late season or both. Squirrel hunters like me, can sometimes get permission after deer seasons have closed to hunt. Same goes for grouse and rabbit hunters. If you are a die-hard rifle hunter in search for the week of Thanksgiving hunting permission, you may to use another approach like asking for permission for hunting the second week of season instead. Be creative and kind – after all, you have nothing to lose and can only gain in this scenario.
And let’s not forget public lands when it comes to finding new hunting grounds. We are blessed in West Virginia to have access to many lands that are ours to hunt. The access/public land story has been a hot topic across this country lately. The reason, because it offers everyone the equal chance to hunt some great lands. For those who like to get off the beaten path, hike in some federal of state public lands and find the perfect spot for you and your style of hunting. The land belongs to the public, use it wisely and it can pay hunting dividends for many seasons to come.
Regardless of how you find you new hunting grounds, take care of your privilege. Honor the landowner’s rules. Talk to the neighbors and others with access and become allies. Scout the property and work from the outside in to determine the optimal hunting areas. And if you happen to locate that 200-250 acres of rolling hardwoods that has sandy roads throughout the entire property, I may know a man and his dog that would love to take a stroll some sunny winter afternoon.