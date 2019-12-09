Pre-Revolutionary War cartoon has message for modern hunters

Many of you have seen the famous “Join or Die” pre Revolutionary War cartoon; historians think it was done by Benjamin Franklin. It seems to me that there is a message there for us as modern day hunters. This isn’t the first time you have heard me talk about hunter unity. In my not so humble opinion it is the number one problem facing hunters today. That’s right, not CWD in the deer herd, the lack of mentors for new hunters, or the anti-hunting lobby. If hunters do not get their act together none of these other problems are going to matter.
It’s time to talk plainly. Our hunting privileges in the United States of America are in jeopardy as they have never been before. It should be no secret to you that hunter numbers have dropped drastically; in 1970 over 40 million people bought a hunting license and today that number is probably less than 12 million. As our numbers decrease, so do our supporters. We are already at the point in some states that every vote is needed when hunting related issues arise.
After spending over 35 years in a career as a DNR Conservation Officer, something that still amazes me is how sportsmen, hunters and fishermen cannot seem to agree on anything! Hunters especially are our own worst enemies. Every type of hunter seems to have only that group’s interest at heart. Bow hunters don’t seem to be able to get along with gun hunters; muzzleloaders are often at odds with both of those groups, and there is no way for a state game agency to set deer seasons that would please any of them.
Speaking of archery hunters I don’t believe I have ever seen a group of hunters more fragmented than those who hunt with some form of a stick and string. For years many avid bow hunters have fought the use of crossbows with an almost cult-like fervor. “Crossbows are ruining bowhunting!” “It’s too easy! “You don’t have practice!” “The crossbow hunters will kill too many deer!” I have heard these complaints in barbershops, gun counters, forums, and social media for years. Many seasoned bow hunters would have you believe that a crossbow is the absolute tool of the devil. There was a long legislative battle in my state as in many others, to make the crossbow legal for hunting.
This problem is certainly not just with bow hunters. Those of you hunt with different kinds of hunting dogs often run afoul with other hunters in the field; every year beloved and valuable hunting dogs are shot for no good reason. Currently there is a debate going on in some states about deer management, the lowering of buck limits and antler restrictions; many deer hunters want to encourage the growing of bigger antlers. That is all well and good, but how about the guy that just wants to go to some public land with his kid in hopes of taking any legal deer? I don’t want to tell a young hunter that he or she can’t take a spike or a fork horn for their first deer. There has to be leeway for both sides. On public land especially we have got to learn to respect the wishes of other hunters.
Somehow, by the grace of God, we have got to get away from this close minded thinking in the hunter ranks which basically says “I am right and you are wrong, my way or the highway!” You have your way of hunting, you learned from Dad and Grand Dad and maybe Uncle Bill. The guy in the next county over or another state may not see everything the same as you. What we are getting down to is this, and I want you to pay attention. If the other guy is hunting in a way that is not your cup of tea, but it is legal, then keep quiet about it and even offer support if someone attacks him for it.
The guy in a ground blind with a crossbow may not have your self-appointed seal of approval. The bird hunter’s setter that ran past your treestand didn’t really cause all the deer in a three-county area to leave the country. If it is legal to bait in your area but you don’t like it, don’t do it. But don’t berate the guy that does.
Boys and girls, we are way past the times when we can be so picky about what another hunter does. Anything and everything we can do to get another set of boots on the ground, buy another license, and spend money in a gun store; that is what we had better be thinking about. The well-organized and well-funded anti-hunting groups are watching, and some say all they have to do is wait, wait for our numbers to fall below recoverable levels and move in for the kill. Why do we make their job easier and squabble among ourselves?
Right here in my own state of West Virginia a bill has been introduced in both houses that will close about 5,000 acres to public hunting by making it part of a National Park. Today that land is open to anyone that has a hunting license; you don’t have to ask anybody, it’s yours, you are a public land owner. If the bill passes Boom, that land is gone and you are not going to get it back. The reaction from hunters and hunting groups has been underwhelming, crickets. Truthfully I don’t think many hunters even know about it, more is the pity. I never thought that I would live to see the day that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources would stand idly by while 5,000 acres of public hunting goes down the drain, but I have. It is just another sign of the lack of hunter unity.
Now I want all of you to sit and think about it after you read this little sermon. I didn’t coin this phrase, Aesop did. United we stand, divided we fall.