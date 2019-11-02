October is a busy time of the year for me as well as all of the other creatures living in the woods. The squirrels have been running around like crazy gathering hickory and other nuts to bury for a food stash as they prepare for the upcoming winter months. The deer have been moving more with the cooler temperatures that have finally arrived.
Some much-needed rain has helped with the dry and dusty conditions we experienced in September. The leaves are once again a couple of weeks behind and have finally reached their peak. The hot and dry weather from September caused some of the early changers, such as poplar and even the maple trees, to just turn brown and fall off. It seems this weather pattern is the new normal as this makes the third year in a row that the leaves are a couple weeks behind their usual peak time.
With archery deer season in full swing the bucks are starting to shift their thought process towardeh establishing dominance and searching for a mate. I’ve already found a few scrapes and watched a 4-point make a couple of rubs the other day. The deer have still been hanging in the fields around here, which tells me that the white oak didn’t produce a heavy crop this year.
In years the white oaks have a heavy mast, the deer become less visible as they spend more time in the woods eating the acorns.
The red and black oak have several acorns this year but they’re second on the menu to the white oaks. The white oak acorns are more palatable to whitetails and they’ll consume them once they first start hitting the ground. The red oak acorns are more bitter and deer tend to feed on them later in the fall into early winter. I look for the deer to move into the woods after a few decent frosts stop the grass from growing.
The frosty mornings will also cause the persimmons to ripen; they are like candy to the wildlife. There are a couple of big persimmon trees on the farm I hunt and they always have persimmons on them. Once the first frost hits, I position a trail camera on them and get several pictures. Last year there was a coyote that would visit the persimmon tree almost every other night. Foxes and raccoons like persimmons as well, as I always find scat with persimmon seeds during this time of the year. The deer on the farm know exactly where every persimmon tree that produces year after year is located.
The pre-rut phase is upon us and the bucks will be on the move the next couple of weeks. Halloween to Veterans Day are always good days to be in the woods any chance you get. Thanksgiving Day is late again this year and there will be three full weeks to bow hunt in November before the 2019 gun buck season kicks off. Buck season runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7 this year.
I’ve been busy and haven’t been able to hunt much yet but I plan on changing that real soon. I’m thankful that I work in the woods and I’m able to pay attention to what’s going on. The big mature bucks will start making more daytime appearances in the weeks to come and now is the time to get after them.
Hunt smart and pay attention to wind direction when determining which stand to hunt. I like to get out there as much as I can but I’ve found that you can over-hunt a stand if you aren’t careful. It only takes a couple of times getting busted before the deer catch on to what areas to avoid or be on high alert. Entrance and exit routes to and from your stand site are critical in trying to limit your presence in the deer woods.
October is almost over and November is almost here. It’s the time of the year every deer hunter lives for and there’s no better time to hit the woods than now. Good luck to everyone who ventures out.
Be safe, shoot straight, and most of all enjoy your time in God’s great outdoors.