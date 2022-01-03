Osborne is a student of the game

Not only is Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne one of the state's top Class AAA wrestlers, but his coach and dad Matt Osborne says he is also "Coach Ethan" in the Osborne household.
Ethan's time immersed in the sport doesn't end when he leaves the mat room or whichever gym just hosted the Flying Eagles' latest tournament. At home, he can often be found watching video of the sport at various levels, which of course leads to discussions between the two.
It has also led to beefing up his arsenal on the mat, which is paying dividends for the two-time regional champion and state place winner.
"All I do is watch wrestling, man," Ethan said. "It's not just because I feel like I need to. I just love watching the college level stuff, the high level high school matches, national tournaments. I love watching all that stuff, learning stuff. I like watching the technique of these better guys and I have to try them out in matches."
"All the time on videos and stuff, watching technique stuff," Matt said. "He's far beyond me. He's a better wrestler than I am. ... Breaking down moves, rewinding and just going over little intricacies that he sees. It's made him tough."
Ethan ran the table on December, going 20-0 in duals at Liberty (to go with a bracket championship), Huntington, Cabell Midland and Greenbrier West. The 152-pound junior is 24 wins away from 100 for his career.
He has molded his style from those upper-echelon wrestlers he watches frequently, including Spencer Lee, a three-time national champion at the University of Iowa who last week announced he will have surgery on both knees and miss the rest of the season. Lee is also a two-time winner of the Hodge Trophy, college wrestling's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
"Something I have learned, it's really easy to get a move hit on you when you're pushing in, putting all your momentum into somebody," Ethan said. "So that's why I sit back a little bit more and score whenever I can."
It's that approach that has led to a successful start to his junior season.
"I've done really good sitting back," he said. "My style of wrestling is kind of I'm going to let them tie up, I'm going to let them get where they want to be and then I'm going to score from what they want to do. I don't really call it counter wrestling, but I'm very offensive based on what somebody else is going to do."
"When he's deep in the match, he sets you up. If it's a tough match, he's working for the third period, trying to set you up for the takedown in the third," Matt added. "He's mentally in a really, really good spot. His footwork, his takedowns and his brain, that's his top stuff."
Ethan would put his technique up against anyone, but also said there is room for improvement.
"I feel like I can do better physically, doing physical and all this quickness and speed stuff," he said, "but I think my technique is my strong suit."
Ethan's offseason work includes the usual workouts and weight training, but he also competes in high level offseason tournaments including the Super 32 — the toughest in the nation — Battle of the Burgh, Columbus Day Duals and Ultimate Club Duals.
"You hit the best guys in the country," he said. "Not every match, but you're going to hit nationally-ranked guys, you're going to hit guys that have been training to beat guys like you."
After winning a 116-pound championship in eighth grade at the WSAZ Invitational — considered the state tournament for West Virginia's middle schools — Ethan won the Class AAA Region 3 title at 132 pounds as a freshman and 138 as a sophomore.
He went on to place fifth in the state tournament as a freshman and third as a sophomore. Both years he lost in the semifinals to Parkersburg South's Brayden Johnson, a three-time state champion.
It's been a successful ride for Osborne, but he is far from content.
"I'm not pleased at all with the past two years," he said. "It's not an excuse who I've lost to. I've just got to come back in here and work more."
He will have a chance to make a significant move toward the 100-career win mark this week. The Flying Eagles will travel to St. Albans on Wednesday for the Region 3 Quad, joining the host Red Dragons, Oak Hill and Riverside. The winner will represent the region in the third annual West Virginia Team Duals State Championships on Feb. 5 at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.
Woodrow will then wrestle Friday and Saturday at the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals in Summersville.
Woodrow is 17-1 in duals this season, its only loss 40-34 to Miami Trace, Ohio, the eventual champion at the Ernie Sparks Duals at Cabell Midland.
It's in talking about the team — a subject he took up first — that you can also hear Osborne's coaching tendencies.
"It's fun. Dual season, it's more fun winning as a team instead of just having two or three guys win a tournament," he said. "The whole team wins and everybody did their part. We're a good dual team this year. We're really young. We've got all freshmen pretty much. I think we've got four upperclassmen starting, then we've got two sophomores and the rest are freshmen. I've wrestled with these guys since youth league. We're brothers."
Who knows? Maybe you'll see Matt and Ethan sitting side-by-side on the corner of the mat one day.
"He wants to show me stuff, NCAAs, who beat who, upsets, and then I have a seventh-grader (Landon) that's wrestling at Park Middle School. He's trying to get him roped in on his technique," Matt said. "He's 'Coach Ethan' at home. He gives me pointers on what he thinks the team should work on, too. He's a coach, too."
