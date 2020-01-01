Osborne inherits young team

Matt Osborne has been around wrestling most of his life, but this year he has taken on a new challenge.
The 2001 Independence graduate has taken over the head coaching job at Woodrow Wilson, vacated by Street Sarrett after 12 seasons at his alma mater. Before now, Osborne had coached at the youth and middle school levels.
“I started coaching 11 years ago with the Beckley Junior Eagles for two years with Tommy Williams, then it was me and Jeff Neal for seven years,” he said. “The last two years I have been at Independence Middle School.”
Osborne inherits a team hit hard by graduation.
Among those gone are three state qualifiers, including two who placed at the state tournament — Avante Burnett (fourth, 182) and Ryan Williams (fourth, 220). Colton Wright was the Class AAA Region 3 champion at 195.
Also gone are Ben Anderson (120), Peyton Shehan (138) and Anthony Pannell (145).
“I have four (starting) seniors that I am relying on,” Osborne said.
The top returning senior is Ian Pomeroy, the Region 3 runner-up at 285. He will be embroiled in a season-long battle for mat time with fellow senior Tristan Stiffler.
“They are both great wrestlers. It’s sad they are both seniors because only one can go to regionals,” Osborne said. “I don’t know who it will be. Tristan won their first wrestle-off in triple overtime.”
Their next wrestle-off will be Thursday, with the winner getting the start in Saturday’s South Classic Duals hosted by five-time reigning Class AAA state champion Parkersburg South.
“I think both of them could very well be state finalists,” Osborne said.
The other seniors are Caleb Click (152), Kenny Farmer (182) and Seth Brown (220).
“I am expecting big things out of (Click). He is solid,” Osborne said. “He may go to 145 because he is certified there, but he is really comfortable at 152.”
Brown is expected to get competition from sophomore Jackson Evans for his spot.
Junior Hezekyiah Creasy placed fourth in the state tournament at 170 last season and is back there this season.
“He should be at 160 but you can’t convince him of that because he is doing so well at 170,” Osborne said.
From there, the lineup is heavy on freshmen.
Kaiden Radford is the 106-pounder who “weighs about 90 pounds. He has been wrestling for a long time, but he’s giving up about 20 pounds.”
At 113 is another freshman, Dakota Lucas. At the Lindsey Raines Memorial Duals last weekend at Greenbrier West, Lucas weighed in at 106.1 pounds.
“He’s giving up weight, too, and frame size,” Osborne said. “A lot of those guys cut from 120 to get down to 113.”
Sophomore James Slate is another 113-pounder but will bump up to 120 for duals.
The next three classes are filled by freshmen — Jalen Johnson (126), Ethan Osborne (the coach’s son at 132) and Jay Jones (138). Osborne and Jones began competing at the youth level.
The 145 class has been hit by injury. Sophomore Travis Daniels is awaiting word on an MRI after a football injury, and freshman James Mitchell suffered a minor back injury at Cabell Midland two weeks ago.
Freshman Caiden Wallace is at 160 and junior Devan Gauldin projects as a state qualifier at 195.
Freshman Aaron Shiflett suffered a broken leg in an exhibition match at Greenbrier West last Saturday.
In addition to injuries, the Flying Eagles are also trying to overcome bouts with the flu and stomach viruses. They have had to forfeit four weight classes at various points.
“Other than that, we’re wrestling pretty good,” Osborne said. “They have been needing a lot of technique. Duals season is just about over and we’ll get into bracketed tournaments. I think that will go well once we get healthy.”
Woodrow will host the annual Coal Country Challenge with Greenbrier East next Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber