Suffering through a seven-game losing streak and down to a 23-man roster, West Virginia just needed something good to happen.
Enter Richard Ortiz.
Making his Miners debut, Ortiz hit a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead three-run shot in the seventh inning, to lead his new teammates to a 7-6 win over Johnstown Tuesday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The win was the first for the Miners (3-7 second half, 18-20) since completing a doubleheader sweep of the Mill Rats at Sargent's Stadium on July 2. They returned home after a brutal 0-5 road trip and have lost several players to injury, while others have chosen to go home for the summer.
Ortiz proved a willing and able replacement.
"Not a bad debut," Ortiz said. "Definitely a fun night."
The introduction didn't take long. Batting cleanup, Ortiz sent a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall for an opposite field, two-run homer with two out in the first inning.
The teams went back and forth from there until the Mill Rats (6-4, 13-26) took a 4-3 lead into the seventh. The Miners tied it when Luke Chung — another new player, making his debut in Saturday's loss at Champion City — doubled to drive in Jake Reifsnyder with one out off Zachary Rohaley.
Brandon Galindo struck out but reached first when strike three got away, while Chung took third.
Will Conroy relieved Rohaley and struck out Isaiah Ortega-Jones for the second out. Ortiz came up and launched an 0-1 fastball over the scoreboard in left for a three-run shot that put the Miners ahead 7-4.
"The two (at-bats) before I struck out on pitches up in the zone, so coach told me to just see something down in the zone and let it fly," Ortiz said. "So I just got my pitch and put a good swing on it really."
Ortiz was a second-team All-Mountain East Conference performer at Concord this spring. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound right fielder hit .336 with 10 doubles, six homers and 32 RBIs for the Mountain Lions.
"He was taking (batting practice) and after watching him swing, everything in his zone is power," Miners manager Tim Epling said. "He's short, stocky, but if you take a look at his strike zone, there's no room in there. If he really learns his hot zone and he understands how to recognize that pitch that's up a little bit and be able to take that and not swing at it, that kid can flat out hit."
"The thing that we're upset about, we didn't lose that game. We beat ourselves," Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn said. "We let the four-hitter beat us. We let that pitch beat us and unfortunately that was the outcome. I think we were definitely in control of our destiny then. We just let it slip away from us."
The Mill Rats got one back in the eighth on an RBI single by Pete Capobianco and got an unearned run off Josh Zeboskey in the ninth to get within a run. But Zeboskey stranded a runner to pick up the save.
Christian Scott's two-run homer in the third gave Johnstown a 3-2 lead, but David Meech answered in the bottom half with a solo shot to tie it for the Miners.
Dylan Vega tripled and scored on an error to put the Mill Rats up 4-3 in the fifth.
Andrew Neff, Ortiz's teammate at Concord, got the win in relief of starter Andrew Talkington. Neff (2-1) allowed four hits and two earned runs over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.
Rohaley (1-3) took the loss. He was charged with three runs, one earned, in 2/3 of an inning.
The Mill Rats remain in the lead in the Ohio River Valley Division's second half race, two games ahead of Chillicothe, two and a half in front of Champion City and three ahead of the Miners.
"We were looking forward to this second half reset, thank goodness," Lynn said. "We used it to revamp and revitalize our guys' attitudes and effort, as well as the roster. We sent some guys home and brought some new guys to add some new energy and team morale, and ultimately it's paid off for us. We're on a two-game skid, but the last two games I don't think are indicative of our record right now.
"That's a 7-6 baseball game. We're playing baseball games now. We're not getting blown out (by) seven, eight, nine runs. We're in every game and that's all we can ask for right now."
The Miners were without second baseman Denver Blinn, who is nursing a groin pull and will likely sit out a few games. Blinn leads the Miners with four home runs and 42 RBIs.
The Miners will host Chillicothe today starting at 5 p.m. with the continuation of a game that was suspended by rain June 13. That game will go to the ninth inning, then a seven-inning game will follow.
Johnstown will host Lafayette Wednesday at 7 p.m.
