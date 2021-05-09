ORR looks to promote growth of outdoor industry

There is no denying, we are blessed to live in a state with so many natural resources and where outdoor recreation opportunities are so plentiful. West Virginia shines brightly as one of the best places to get outside and enjoy nature’s wonderful bounties. From our rivers, lakes, streams, mountains, valleys, parks and trails, there’s always something to get outside and do no matter what the season or time of year. And in my hometown of Fayetteville, specifically, people come from all over the country to ride, hike, raft, climb, boat, swim, hunt or fish.
As I travel the country for work and play, I am always interested to hear what others have to say or how they perceive my cherished home state. More often than not, I hear about how beautiful our hills are or how someone visited to hike, raft or ski and enjoyed our hospitality and had a blast in the outdoors.
In my daily reading of news outlets that cover outdoor recreation, hunting and fishing news reports, I search for stories or reports that may be of interest to those of us who use public lands and access to those lands to further our passions of outdoor recreation. I found this bit of news interesting and relevant to public lands and waters and access to them.
Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, the nation’s leading outdoor recreation coalition, released the following statement on the “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful” report.
“The bottom line is that healthier public lands and waters mean more opportunities for Americans to recreate outside and for communities’ economies to thrive,” said Jessica Turner, executive director of Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. “ORR supports the administration’s ‘Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful’ effort and we are encouraged by its goals to conserve and protect our nation’s lands and waters through science-based, locally-led efforts that create access to motorized, non-motorized, fishing and hunting recreation opportunities for all. We are also particularly pleased that this report prioritizes recreation access that already exists while recognizing that access be maintained sustainably in the future as places are conserved.”
Turner continued, “We believe sustainable management of our great outdoors is paramount for us to address climate change while further bolstering the outdoor recreation economy. We also appreciate the report’s acknowledgment of the connection between healthy places, healthy communities and jobs. We plan to work with the administration on the implementation of ‘America the Beautiful’ and to have outdoor recreation representatives advise in this effort. Together, we can continue to build on Americans’ love for the outdoors and outdoor recreation for generations to come.”
Earlier this year, ORR developed a set of recommendations for the Biden administration as it developed its 30 by 30 goals and actions.
The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable promotes the growth of the outdoor recreation economy and outdoor recreation activities and is the leading outdoor recreation coalition with 33 member associations serving over 110,000 businesses. ORR’s members represent America’s hunting, fishing, RVing, biking, hiking, camping, ATVing, diving, horseback and skiing communities, among many more.