This time of year, many hunters are dreaming of chasing elk, mule deer or antelope in western states this fall. To make that dream a reality, many states require hunters to put in for a lottery draw for tags based on the hunt unit desired. There are a few states where you can buy over-the-counter tags, but if you hunt enough out west chances are you are going to need to put your name in the hat if you want to draw a tag in a coveted area.
In some areas out west, this past winter was a real doozy and may have caused the availability of tags to be lowered in many areas to ensure healthy wildlife populations. The west is a big area with very large states, so checking on your preferred hunting ground’s status should be the first step. Learning the hunt units and learning when to enter the draw, the drawing odds for residents and non-residents and the hunting season dates is the game many hunters play when researching their western big game hunt. I must admit, it is a fun process and a great way to spend an hour or in the evenings daydreaming about bugling elk.
I learned first-hand the harness of the winter when my spring gobbler hunt in the Black Hills had to be canceled this spring due to the area still being under heavy snow. Although the forecast was calling for sunshine and warm weather during our planned week, it wasn’t enough to melt all the snow and if it was, the access roads to the property would be a muddy, impossible-to-travel-on, mess. I was, and still am, a little bummed.
If your western big game hunt plans have been put on hold, like mine, you may want to look at some local options. Plus, a stay-cation hunt here at home sounds like a great option to scratch the itch that only the putting-in for a lottery-draw hunt can provide.
There are some fine options for lottery hunts right in our backyard.
Applications to hunt in 12 limited permit areas during the 2023 antlerless deer season are now available, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Applications for the lottery hunt are available at WVhunt.com. Hunters have until Aug. 11 to submit their application.
Limited permit areas provide antlerless deer hunting opportunities in counties or areas of the state where wildlife biologists have determined that issuing a limited number of antlerless deer permits will help the WVDNR meet its deer management objectives. The following wildlife management areas, state forests and counties are open for this drawing:
l Camp Creek State Forest
l Greenbrier State Forest
l Hillcrest WMA
l National Forest Land (Pocahontas County)
l National Forest Land (Randolph County)
l Boone County
l Clay County (south portion)
l Greenbrier County (north portion)
l Kanawha County (north portion)
l Nicholas County
l Raleigh County (east portion)
l Webster County
After Aug. 20, all applicants will be able to see whether they received a permit by logging into their DNR account. Applicants who are selected will be notified by mail by the first week of October. A limited number of Class N stamps for resident hunters and Class NN stamps for nonresident hunters will be available. Successful applicants may hunt antlerless deer on private and public land this year on the following dates: Oct. 26-29, Nov. 20-Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10 and Dec. 28-31. Hunters who want to enter as a group must know the other hunters’ DNR ID numbers to enter the lottery. Hunters also may call their local WVDNR district office for help with the application process.
These options may not be considered by you and your hunting buddies as the hunting trip of a lifetime, but on the bright side, you may just have the opportunity to hunt new grounds and fill your freezer full of protein that will last for many family meals. And for those of us who cherish the field-to-table lifestyle, it’s a great option. Plus, you don’t have to fly or drive across the country to do so. Seems like a great deal to me, right here in West Virginia.
