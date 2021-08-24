Optimism in Shady Spring cross country camp

Shady Spring cross country coach Eric Lawson has different reasons to be optimistic about both his girls and boys teams this fall.
The girls are short on experience, but long on talent. The boys are set in both departments.
Both teams will be on display Saturday at the annual Beckley Chick-fil-A Invitational on the Coach Willie Barbera Memorial Cross Country Course at Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The girls race will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 10 a.m.
"We have some pretty good teams coming in this year. I think we'll have a pretty good showing on Saturday," Lawson said. "We're young on the girls side as far as experience, but on the boys side we'll be pretty experienced on that end."
The girls team is coming off a runner-up finish at the Class AA Region 3 meet and lost several runners from that team.
"That was the first year we qualified for the state as a team since about 2011," Lawson said. "We lost Jessica York. She was a heck of a runner. She's (now) running at West Virginia Tech. Brooke Berneburg ended up being our highest finisher at the state (meet) last year. Lauren Persinger, she was a three-time state qualifier. Mia Bennett came in and showed everybody the importance of having a strong work ethic and always giving everything you've got."
Lawson chose not to mention many names, but is excited about Charlotte McGinnis, a junior who transferred from Woodrow Wilson. She won a regional championship her freshman year but missed the meet with an injury last fall.
"I'm looking for her to do her normal thing," Lawson said. "I think (sophomore) Abigail Houck is going to surprise some people this year. She has been running really well in practice. I think those two are going to be really showing out on Saturday."
The boys also finished second at the regional — Nicholas County won both races — but lose only one senior in Colton Meadows, who was ninth at Region 3.
"He was extremely consistent," Lawson said. "He came in and he worked hard over the offseason, even in the wintertime and summertime. He was busting his butt."
The boys team has no seniors but does have seven juniors. Among them, Jaeden Holstein was second in the region and Sam Jordan was seventh. Also back is sophomore Jason Dowdy, who started his freshman year with a win at the Chick-fil-A Invitational.
"We get a couple kids back who decided not to run last year for Covid precautions for the family, or have not run since the eighth grade. We have some of them back, like Daniel Smith and Zane Carothers," Lawson said. "And we have a freshman in Eli Jordan who really has been showing that he's going to be a force on the top seven for my squad. Eli Northrop also has busted his butt over the summer. He's really worked hard and you can tell in the first couple weeks of practice.
"I'm having trouble right now deciphering my top seven. We're about eight or nine deep. I have no idea who my top five is going to be at any given point. It's a great problem to have. It's very reminiscent of the 2019 team that won the regional championship."
In addition to the high school races on Saturday, there will be a girls middle school race at 11 a.m. and the boys race is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.
