Playoff opportunity knocks tonight.
The big question is, who will answer the call in week nine of the high school football season?
No fewer than nine games this week involve local teams with serious playoff aspirations. Here is a look at the key games with playoff implications.
Independence (6-2) at No. 12 Nicholas County (5-2)
Memorial Stadium in Summersville will be the site of a huge Class AA battle tonight.
The Patriots enter the game on a four-game winning streak, outscoring its opponents, 174-30 over that stretch.
Indy has relied on a bruising running game led by Atticus Goodson who has piled up over 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns. Teams that have tried to isolate Goodson have paid the price with big plays from Phillip Spurlock, Andrew Martin and Cody Fleenor. Fleenor rushed for over 250 yards last week in a win at Liberty.
After a tough loss to Class AA No. 3 Keyser, the Grizzlies have been impressive in back-to-back wins over Braxton County and Roane County.
Luke LeRose moved from wide receiver to quarterback in the midst of game three against Wyoming East, replacing injured Timmy Baker. LeRose has led a powerful ground game which has rushed for over 1,800 yards on the season.
Both defenses have been tough on the opponents’ ground attack, which could push this battle to the air.
No. 7 Greenbrier East (5-2) at No. 3 Parkersburg South (7-0)
The Spartans have likely secured a playoff spot, but, a postseason home game is now within their grasp with a win over the Patriots in this Class AAA showdown.
East is coming off a huge win last week at Ripley where it erased a 14-point deficit en route to a thrilling overtime win.
South has been the surprise of the Mountain State, going undefeated thus far under former Summers County head coach, Nate Tanner. Tanner’s crew has wins over Huntington and Morgantown in its last two games and is averaging 45 points per game.
The common opponent is Ripley, who South pounded to open the season, 49-18.
No. 6 Midland Trail (5-2) at Buffalo (4-3)
Midland Trail has battled a tough schedule and a myriad of injuries this year. Tonight, Trail will have its hand full when it travels to Buffalo.
The Patriots are coming off a bye week and are looking to rebound from a loss to Liberty in their last outing. With a trip to Charmco next week to battle No. 5 Greenbrier West and a tough game to end the season against Pocahontas County, a win tonight for Trail could be crucial to its playoff hopes.
The Bison sit just outside the top-16 in Class A and will be looking to upset the Patriots and boost its own playoff hopes. Buffalo’s three losses are all to teams currently in the top-16 of Class A.
Liberty (4-3) at James Monroe (5-2)
Neither team is inside the Class AA top-16 ratings, but both teams are very much in the playoff picture. Add in the fact that the Raiders and the Mavericks have tough games ahead, a win tonight becomes paramount.
James Monroe has put up some impressive offensive numbers, only dropping road games to Greenbrier East and Wyoming East by narrow margins.
The Mavericks are led by Monroe Mohler who has been a dual threat nightmare for opposing defenses. Mohler averages nearly 300 yards of total offense each night and has scored 30 touchdowns.
On the other hand, the Raiders have started to find their way under head coach Mark Workman after winning just one game the last two seasons.
Liberty is led by Ryan Simms who has rushed for 637 yards and six touchdowns, while Logan Doddrill is averaging nearly 10-yards per carry. Quarterbacks Isaac Atkins and Ian Sloan have created big plays through the air.
If the playoffs started to day, four other area teams would be making postseason plans. All four are in action and will be heavy favorites to win tonight.
Class A No. 5 Greenbrier West (6-1) travels to Sherman (1-6), while Class AA No. 9 Shady Spring (7-1) hosts Braxton County (1-7), Class AA No. 15 Wyoming East welcomes PikeView (1-7) and Oak Hill (2-6) makes its way to Class AA No. 8 Bluefield (6-1).
Meadow Bridge (3-4) looks to bounce back from a tough performance last week when it travels to Montcalm. The Wildcats still have an outside shot at a playoff spot, but they may need some help.
Summers County (3-5) makes the trip north to Pocahontas County (2-5) in a battle of teams that are much better than the records show. Both teams will likely miss the playoffs, but stranger things have happened.
The remainder of the local games includes Richwood (2-5) at Tug Valley (4-3), Ripley (3-4) at Princeton (1-6), River View (3-6) at Westside (0-7) and Woodrow Wilson (1-6) goes to Class AAA No. 13 Capital (3-4).
