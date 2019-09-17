parkersburg — In effort to combat the state’s growing opioid epidemic, the WVSSAC-MVB Bank Opioid Awareness Summit kicks off a three- to five-year Game Changer Initiative today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Over 8,000 high school students are expected to attend the summits with another 140,000 middle school and high school students given the opportunity to watch via live stream. A total of 632 of the state’s public and private middle schools and high schools are expected to take part in this historic collaborative effort which has been in the planning stages for over a year.
“These summits will merely serve as a kickoff to a much larger Game Changer Initiative,” Secondary School Activities Commission executive director Bernie Dolan said. “We cannot and will not stand idly by and watch this terrible epidemic destroy our young people and tear at the very fiber of our family unit.”
Each event will feature welcomes from Gov. Jim Justice and each of the universities’ presidents, E. Gordon Gee at WVU and Jerome A. Gilbert at Marshall. This first-of-a-kind event will feature NBA player and recovering opioid user Chris Herren, along with nationally-known speaker Rhonda Sciortino, who overcame abandonment, abuse, poverty and hunger while growing up in an addictive household to build a life of affluence.
The program will end with a presentation from Shaun Derik, a dynamic speaker and singer who for years has been impacting lives across the country. He will present his “Dreams and Detours” Program.
“I am truly looking forward to what I truly believe is a one-of-a-kind event, which is going to have a tremendous impact on the lives of so many teenagers,” Sciortino says. “To be able to reach these many students in two days is just fabulous.”
Derik echoed Sciortino’s thoughts.
“The energy that is going to be prevalent in both of those arenas is going to be unbelievable,” he says. “The bottom line is everyone involved in this great project is contributing to an unbelievable impact on the lives of those who are the future of our nation. The magnitude of what we can accomplish is overwhelming to think about.”
Gee and Gilbert are not only in full support of the summits on their respective campuses but are also as equally supportive of the three- to five-year Game Changer Initiative which will follow.
“We have made battling the opioid epidemic a major focus across the West Virginia University system,” Gee says. “Programs and research are under way in essentially every college at the university, from medicine to psychology to counseling and beyond.
“Our young people are the future of this state and we have to do everything in our power to ensure they are given an opportunity to succeed.”
Gilbert says prevention is the key to reaching the youth of the state by initiating programs as early as possible.
“We feel the summits and the Game Changer Initiative to follow are going to do nothing but complement the already excellent prevention efforts already in place around the state,” Gilbert said. “Bringing our youth together or providing them the opportunity to watch via live stream will only continue to solidify and strengthen these efforts.”
Don Robinson, CFO of MVB Bank, who has seven children playing youth and high school sports, says the time has come to stop talking and to start acting.
“We need to be proactive in our communities,” he said. “We are a community bank who cares about the communities across the state, and with seven children and having seen and heard of the horrible stories, I knew we needed to stand up and act.”
The Game Changer Initiative will serve as an extensive initiative helping promote prevention programs already in place coupled with compassionate treatment programs and educational and employment opportunities. Game Changer will also expand knowledge and education, eliminate barriers, shift attitudes and eventually change behavior.