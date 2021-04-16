Openlander to compete at regional gymnastics

Woodrow Wilson senior Taylor Openlander will be competing in the Region 7 Gymnastics Championships Saturday in Lewisburg, Pa.
Openlander is a Level 9 senior gymnast at Flipstarz Gymnastics. She plans on attending Fairmont State University on an athletic scholarship for Acrobatics and Tumbling. FSU is currently ranked seventh in the nation in the NCATA.
Openlander will compete against other 17-year-olds in the region Saturday starting at 3 p.m. Region 7 consists of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.
Openlader won the all-around title at last week's West Virginia Gymnastics Championships in Beckley and also won the Uneven Bars and Balance Beam titles in her age group. The state meet was also a qualifier into regionals this week. The regional competition is a qualifier for Easterns in Georgia in May.
"I’m so excited for Taylor to continue her senior season at regionals this weekend," Flipstarz coach Chelsi Webb said. "This week at practice, we emphasized the importance of hitting 4 for 4 and hitting her best meet. As a senior, that’s all she can do. I want her to enjoy her meet this weekend, stay in the moment and leave it all on the floor.
"I’m so honored to be on this journey with her and know she will do great tomorrow!"