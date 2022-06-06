Beckley resident Patrick Smith and Huntington's Ian Patrick tied for the day's low round of even-par 72 to lead the field of 15 qualifiers for the 89th W.Va. Open during a qualifying round Monday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.
Smith had five birdies on the day.
The remaining 13 qualifiers were: Jared Taylor and Hunter O'Neal (2-over); Brian Hart (3-over); Mason Weese and Tanner Vest (4-over); Carson Proffitt and Jackson Woodburn (5-over); Tyler Patterson (6-over); David Woodrum (8-over); and Jared Shank, Adam Sholes, Jonah Willson and Chris Daniels (8-over).
The two alternates are Chuck Workman (9-over) and Sam Harrison (10-over).
The W.Va. Open is scheduled for June 22-24 at Stonewall Jackson Resort in Roanoke.