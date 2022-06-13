CLEAR FORK – There were times when Justin Cogar couldn’t sleep, wondering if he had erred in not applying for the head coaching job at his alma mater in 2021.
He was in the Huntington area teaching, away from football, and sports in general, really for the first time in his life.
“It kept me awake many nights,” Cogar said. “I was teaching, wasn’t coaching, and it gave me a lot of time to reflect on things, and I just felt like maybe I should have done it. Tyler (Dunigon) was here, and he is a young guy, too, and you wonder if you will ever have an opportunity like coaching at your alma mater again.”
Then 2022 happened.
Dunigon had to step away from the job after he was promoted to Chief of Police in Oceana, a job that would take up most of the time he had to coach.
This time, Cogar leaped at the position.
Last month Cogar, 25, was named the seventh head coach in Westside’s history. The former Kennedy Award finalist (2015) takes over a program that has made one playoff appearance since he led the Renegades to the state playoffs, has won just 15 games (15-38) in the last six seasons and at one time lost 16 straight games.
“It’s really exciting and it’s a great opportunity for me to get to come back home where I played and made a lot of good memories as a player and a student,” Cogar said Monday, as the Renegades prepared for Cogar’s first summer practice inside the three-week practice window. “And I think this place has a lot of untapped potential. And not many people get a chance to be a head coach at age 25. So when the opportunity came up (again) it seemed right for me. I’m glad to be here.”
Cogar is the first coach at Westside who played at Westside, and his credentials – he played on the last semifinalist and was a first team all-state player and Kennedy finalist — will bring credibility.
“I think there is a common respect there just because I did it as a player here, in this fieldhouse, on this field, and I think that resonates with the players a little bit,” said Cogar, who added he won’t be one to bring up his past glories outside of the winning and losing. “They know what we did when I was here as a player, and that gives them a little bit of an idea what I want to do as their coach, and where I want to get to with our team.”
His age, he said, won’t be a deterrent.
“The more I have sat and thought on it, I don’t think you are ever ready to be a head coach,” Cogar said. “You just jump on the opportunity and learn on the fly. That’s kind of where I am now. I couldn’t pass it up twice."
Like building a new house, the structure is built up brick by brick, but not before the foundation is laid.
“We want to win, and we want to compete, and we so want to get back to being a playoff team and compete for championships,” Cogar said. “But this first year we’ve really got to lay the foundation and focus on improvement. We need to be detailed and disciplined in things that we do on and off the field. That’s one of the big goals my staff and I have, making sure our guys are detailed and disciplined in all aspects.”
He is bringing back Darren Thomas to the staff. Thomas — who was head coach when Cogar was a freshman and sophomore, and served a one-year stint when the Renegades needed a coach in a pinch in 2016 — will coach the defense. He had a staff with a pedigree in winning.
“He is definitely a familiar name, a guy I played for here, he was my head coach my first two years,” Cogar said. “Matt Cook, who played here on the 2003 semifinal team, is with us. Grayson Hatfield and Chase Belcher are two younger guys. I played with Grayson, he was on the semifinal team with me, and I coached Chase two years ago in 2020. We are looking to add a couple more guys as we go on.”
Cogar said he feels he can find another Justin Cogar-type player capable of leading Westside on a deep playoff run.
“There are guys that will be in this building today that have similar ability,” Cogar said. “It’s just mindset we have to work on. Leadership is something we’ve talked about in our group chats and our meetings. Having leaders to be an extension of me on the field and having those older guys be leaders will take this program where it needs to be.”
None of the players will be named Cogar.
Cogar quashed the rumor that his brother Jaxon is returning to Westside. He quarterbacked the Renegades the last three years but transferred to Logan prior to basketball season.
“He’ll be at Logan,” Cogar said. “They’ve already gotten into their summer workouts for football. He’s going to stay over there and I think they’ll do a good job. It would be nice to have him, he’s a good player and it would be nice to coach my own brother. But I’m happy for him and I’m proud of him because he is doing well over there and I think that he’s going to have a great year.”
Right now, he is happy to get started.
“It’s good to be back home,” he said.
With that, the players started arriving.
The Renegades open the Cogar era on Aug. 26 against county rival Wyoming East at the Burial Ground.