One of the many chores the new year brings to me is getting a new desk calendar. To be honest, it’s not my favorite thing to do. I don’t mind change, generally, but picking out a new calendar is hard for me. It just seems silly to replace the one that has held all my appointments, my hunting and fishing dates, my work and life responsibilities so well — it did a fabulous job those last 12 months. Its only fault is that it ran out of pages and months.
Every year after the holidays, I have to go to the store and sort through all the planners in search of a new calendar and, to be fair, it’s a lot of responsibility for a small book to handle. The start to having a great year is having a great calendar. Plus, the calendar has very large shoes to fill because its predecessor was a shining star in the calendar category. It held birthday reminders beautifully, hunting season dates flawlessly, it never let me miss an appointment and had such wonderful news to remind me of turkey hunts in faraway places and elk hunts in the Rockies. The old calendar was a constant companion on my desk, went with me in my travels and, most importantly, it held my future perfectly as well as told my past wonderfully in written word. In short, it held one year of my life.
I picked a new calendar with a goofy cover that reads “Life is a Beautiful Ride,” and has a cartoon drawing of an old bike. I have no clue why I chose this book other than I simply wanted the process of choosing to be over. With new calendar in hand, I placed the 2019 one in the top desk drawer without hesitation or looking through it to reminisce on the year. I simply plopped the new one on the corner of my desk and went about my morning. During a pause in my work day, I became aware of a legal pad scrap of paper with dates on it. I had been scratching down upcoming dates for the new year while I was in procrastination-mode, dragging my feet on buying a new calendar. I began transferring the next few months on my new calendar and, truth be told, I began to get a little excited.
Kentucky squirrel hunt with dogs.
WV Squirrel Season ends Feb. 29.
Brother hunt in Florida – Osceola turkeys.
Walleye on Gauley.
West Virginia Gobbler opener.
Missouri float trip – smallmouth bass / turkey hunt camp.
Ohio turkey hunt.
As sportsmen and women, we are born optimists. How else can you explain our desire to get up early, fight the cold, sit all day, come back late and tired, for a deer, duck, smallmouth bass, turkey, bear or a list of other game animals? We do it for the love of nature, to practice hands-on wildlife conservation and for the thrill of fun. We hunt and fish because it defines us – it’s who we are.
That is why the hopes and dreams of filling in a new calendar with upcoming opportunities is so exciting.
Happy New Year! Let’s make 2020 a very prosperous year for the outdoor lifestyle, heritage, culture and traditions we so much enjoy.