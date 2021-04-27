One more to go on the road to Charleston

With 32 slots available in next week’s state tournament, 10 area teams will battle for a spot in their respective classes. Several teams are looking to uphold tradition, while others are trying to create it.
Woodrow Wilson, Greenbrier East, Shady Spring, Westside, Nicholas County, Wyoming East, Liberty, James Monroe, Greenbrier West and Greater Beckley Christian will all battle in hopes of walking through the back door of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center next week.
Class AAA will kick off regional week on Tuesday, while Class AAAA and A will determine their fields on Wednesday. Rounding out the week will be Class AA, which will play on Thursday.
Class AAAA
South Charleston (12-5) at Woodrow Wilson (9-11)
In a twist, Beckley will host a Region 3 co-final. Dead in the water two weeks ago, the Flying Eagles have won five of their last six games, including four straight.
Their next test will be one of their toughest during the stretch, though, as Beckley welcomes the Black Eagles of South Charleston. The two teams met once this season in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, a contest that ended in favor of the visitors, 52-42. Neither team shot well from the field in that contest, but the Black Eagles made a late charge to come away with the win.
Greenbrier East (10-3) at
George Washington (13-1)
The two teams haven’t played each other this season, but there is some familiarity.
Greenbrier East senior William Gabbert played his first three years of high school ball at George Washington before transferring to East. Another underlying storyline is whether or not the Spartans will get several key contributors back before the contest. Since postseason play started the Spartans have been playing with only four varsity players in Adam Seams, Bailee Coles, Gabbert and Tucker Via. The rest have been in quarantine.
Class AAA
Westside (9-4) at
Herbert Hoover (12-3)
Westside seeks its first state tournament berth since 2018, but the last obstacle back to Charleston is a tough one. The Renegades played Hoover once, hosting the Huskies on March 20 and losing 60-51. One bright spot for Westside is it didn’t have starting point guard Daniel Reed in that game.
Nicholas County (3-11)
at Shady Spring (11-2)
For the first time in Ronnie Olson’s tenure as the head coach at Shady Spring, the Tigers will host a region co-final. The program has just one state tournament appearance, which came in 1994, but comes in as the heavy favorite to make the return to Charleston. The two teams did not play in the regular season, but against common opponents Nicholas went 0-5 while Shady went 5-0.
Class AA
Liberty (5-3) at Bluefield (7-10)
The two teams never played each other, nor had each other scheduled.
Liberty lost most of its season due to positive tests within the program but returned in time to get two regular season games in before winning its sectional opener at Mingo Central.
While not the Bluefield of old, the Beavers have still found a way. Playing away from the Brushfork Armory in the sectional championship, the Beavers relied on a stingy defense to down Wyoming East and return home with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Wyoming East (7-7) at Chapmanville (7-6)
In a rare instance, two teams that played twice this season will meet for a rubber match.
Wyoming East and Chapmanville opened the season against each other, with the Tigers taking that contest 39-38 at Chapmanville. The Warriors repaid the favor on April 6, beating the Tigers 42-39 in New Richmond. If the last two games are any indication, the Warriors may be looking at another defensive struggle. They’ve failed to score 50 points in each of their last two games and struggled to find any rhythm against Bluefield in the sectional title game.
Class A
Greenbrier West (10-7) at James Monroe (17-1)
Greenbrier West has played a loaded schedule in preparation for a moment like this. Unfortunately, many of the tougher games haven’t gone their way. The Cavs are 0-4 against the top-ranked teams in their region, with two of those losses coming to James Monroe. The first was a 69-64 defeat in Charmco and the second a 65-44 romping in Lindside. The Mavericks have lost just one game thus far and are hoping to get back to Charleston after years of frustration in Class AA.
Greater Beckley Christian (8-7) at Webster County (10-6)
For Greater Beckley, the key is consistency — something the Crusaders have struggled to find. After beating Independence by 21 points on April 2, the Crusaders lost by 30 at Tug Valley the following day. After handing James Monroe its only loss of the season and beating Webster County two days later, the Crusaders were nearly eliminated by Mount View in their sectional opener.
After losing in the sectional championship at James Monroe, the road to Charleston only gets tougher. The Crusaders will have to travel to Upper Glade on Wednesday with a spot in the state tournament on the line. That’s not a trip that’s bred success as of late. After being upset in the 2019 sectional championship, the Crusaders were win No. 25 in Webster’s historic campaign as the Highlanders finished the season 28-0, winning the program’s first state championship. The Highlanders again beat Greater Beckley in Upper Glade on April 8, 71-59.