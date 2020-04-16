When Isaiah Brown entered the halls of Summers County High School in 2010, there were high expectations.
For the younger brother of all-staters Sierra, Jolysa, Ashley and Candace Brown, who helped lead the girls basketball program to five state championships, the bar of expectations was high.
He didn't disappoint.
While, like his sisters, he played basketball, he excelled on the gridiron, leading the team to the state playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades and then to a return playoff engagement the following year.
And now the program and community want to memorialize Brown with one more Friday night event under the lights.
Brown died late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the other vehicle had been speeding and was impaired. The driver was arrested and charged with a DUI causing death.
In the wake of Brown's death, the football program and community will be honoring him at Garten Stadium in Hinton at 7 p.m. with a drive-thru memorial.
"We knew we wanted to do something not only to honor him for the person he was and what he meant to the community, but we also wanted to do something for his family and our community and our players," said Chris Vicars, defensive coordinator during Brown's junior year when he was an all-state defensive back.
As a junior in 2012, Brown helped change the culture in the football program, leading the Bobcats to the Class AA playoffs – their first playoff appearance since 1995. His signature performance that season was amassing 175 yards from scrimmage against Valley in the final regular-season game. He scored three touchdowns in the win, including the final one with 56 seconds left that gave his team a 28-20 lead, securing the playoff berth it might not have had with a loss.
His senior season was more of the same. Brown was twice named Register-Herald Player of the Week, helping the Bobcats to a 9-1 record as they hosted their first playoff game in school history.
For those accomplishments he was named a second-team all-stater as a junior and a senior — once on each side of the ball.
Vicars has returned to be the head coach at Summers County High School. Following Brown's junior year, he took the head coaching job at Independence, coaching against Brown as a senior before taking over at Summers in 2017. He notes that even now what Brown was able to spark in Hinton has carried over nearly a decade later.
"First and foremost, he was the ultimate competitor," Vicars said. "He wasn't the kind of kid that slacked off. He always worked hard and I think part of that is he had a little competition with his sisters.
"There were a lot of great players during that stretch, but he really kind of kicked off what the program has been able to do since then," Vicars said. "A lot of kids looked up to him and he held them accountable. He was kind of the heart and soul of those teams.
"A lot of these kids have really known him since they were little because he's always been around," Vicars said. "We wanted them to have a way to express what they're feeling and say goodbye how they want to. We wanted to check with the family and make sure everything was OK and they thought it would be a good idea.
"It's kind of one last under the lights," Vicars said. "He loved Friday nights.
"Due to the restrictions we're going to have the community members that show up come in, turn left and drive right on the track and we'll have everything set up near the 50 and we'll allow them to stop, roll the window down and then if they want to take time to pray or express feelings, they can certainly do that there," Vicars said.
"We're hoping this can be the start for what's going to be a long and difficult healing process for the family, kids and the community."