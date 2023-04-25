oak hill — It hadn’t quite been 24 hours since Oak Hill coach Chris Hendrick finished watching his team struggle in just about every way possible in a loss to Shady Spring.
Tuesday’s reaction has him feeling much better.
The Red Devils managed just one hit off Woodrow Wilson starter Isaiah Patterson, but it was the only one in the game that mattered. Jayden McLain took care of the rest on the mound in Oak Hill’s 1-0 victory at Jerry Epperly Field.
It was a much different scenario than the one that played out Monday, when the Red Devils were beaten 26-13 by Shady. The Tigers led 17-0 after the top of the third, and Oak Hill was able to fight off the mercy rule and make it 17-8 in the fifth, until Shady scored nine more in the sixth.
Both teams committed seven errors leading to a combined 18 unearned runs.
“We’re proud of the way they responded after (Monday) night,” Hendrick said. “Anything that was hit to us yesterday it seemed like we did everything but catch it. Tonight we cleaned it up and that’s what I told the guys before the game started. We’ve got to outhit our errors and put pressure on them early. It took us a little bit to get it. Both pitchers pitched phenomenal.”
The Red Devils didn’t quite achieve that goal — they committed two errors, but neither ended up hurting.
Then, of course, there was that one hit.
Patterson had pitched well and looked to be cruising when he got his third consecutive strikeout to start the fourth. He was then ahead in the count on Gabe Truman, but Truman was able to work the count full and eventually walked.
Owen Grose then grounded lightly to the right side of the infield.
Second baseman Chase Tolliver came in to field and take first himself as courtesy runner Saylem Blake advanced to second.
Connor Smith came up with two outs and lined a pitch over the outer half of the plate into right field. Blake was waved home and got in just ahead of the tag to put the Red Devils on top. The ball popped away, but the home plate umpire had immediately signaled safe.
Patterson lost a no-hitter, shutout and, ultimately, the game all on one pitch.
It was still a strong outing for the senior right-hander, who struck out six and walked three over six innings.
“Isaiah’s been battling command issues. He’s coming back out of it and slowing everything down,” Woodrow coach Mike McKinney said. “He’s got his breaking ball working again. He’s getting command of his fastball.”
Meanwhile, McLain came out on the right side of things this time around. The junior needed just 80 pitches to get through the complete game, striking out seven — including the side in the seventh — walking one and allowing just three hits.
McLain’s win-loss record has suffered this season because his team has struggled to give him run support. On this night, he got just enough.
“We’ve not been able to back him out there,” Hendrick said. “He’s pitched phenomenal all year. He’s had some tough losses. Close battles and stuff.
“We finally figured out how to overcome some adversity.”
Woodrow will take on Richlands, Va., in the Coppinger Tournament Wednesday at Bowen Field in Bluefield. The Red Devils will go to Nicholas County on Thursday.
