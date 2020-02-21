One final MSAC showdown for Woodrow Wilson

One more for the road.
As far as the Woodrow Wilson boys and girls basketball teams are concerned, they hope it's one more win for the road.
Set to leave the Mountain State Athletic Conference after the 2019-20 school year, the Flying Eagles get one last shot at a conference win Saturday in the MSAC Night of Champions played at the South Charleston Community Center.
The teams will both play in third-place games, and both games will give Woodrow Wilson a chance to gain a measure of revenge.
The Lady Flying Eagles will square off with South Charleston at 2:30 p.m., while the boys will match up with Spring Valley immediately following at 4 p.m.
The girls watched an early double-digit lead fade away Wednesday in a loss to the Lady Black Eagles. The loss for the boys came back in December when a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead dissipated to give the Timberwolves their first-ever win over Woodrow Wilson in boys basketball.
That's a fact that is not lost on Flying Eagles boys head coach Ron Kidd.
"We want to get even in a sense and rectify the situation," Kidd said. "Even though they are playing better at this point, I feel we are playing better basketball, too."
Woodrow (13-7), which is finally healthy after battling some team illnesses, will bring a four-game win streak into the clash, while Spring Valley (11-9) comes in having won three of its last four games.
The Timberwolves are led by MSAC leading scorer C.J. Meredith, who scored 24 against Woodrow in the first meeting.
"(Spring Valley) has two other guys that average double figures also, so it's not like we have a cupcake (Saturday)," Kidd said. "We have to really be focused and locked in on what we need to do to win the game."
Woodrow Wilson will answer with a balanced attack, led by Richard Law (17.9), Ayden Ince (15.4), Ben Gilliam (15.1), Maddex McMillen (9.1) and K.J. Jones (7.1).
"We are still a work in progress, but I think this team is getting better each and every game," Kidd said. "That is what you want. We want to gel together like a well-oiled machine that is not going to make mistakes and throw the ball away. We still have to protect the ball and do the little things to win the big games."
The Lady Flying Eagles seized the early momentum against South Charleston on Wednesday before offensive woes and lapses on defense allowed senior Mya Cuffee to catch fire. She scored 26 second-half points to lead the South Charleston comeback.
Celebrating Senior Night and inducting two new members into the Hall of Fame, it was a tough pill to swallow for head coach Brian Nabors, who was not interested in excuses after the loss.
"I still believe in this team," Nabors said after the frustrating loss. "We just have to watch film and try to figure out how to guard the other team's best player."
While both Beckley squads want to close out the MSAC with a win, the final game is still a little bittersweet.
"We really want to go out with a bang and not a bust. We proved we could play with the conference teams in the beginning and we want to prove we can still play with them here at the end," Kidd said. "We enjoyed the (MSAC). I thought it was good for us, basketball-wise, even though the nights were tough that we played on. They tried to do the best they could do."
