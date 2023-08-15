In the current world we live in, college athletes who have changed schools through the transfer portal often find themselves in the spotlight once they land in their new location.
At Marshall this season, there are more than 20 new faces on the football roster via the portal, but safe to say the one who won’t have any problems attracting the eyeballs of Thundering Herd fans is safety J.J. Roberts.
The Cabell County native who was a standout for head coach Luke Salmons at Cabell Midland High began his college football career at the Power Five level at Wake Forest of the Atlantic Coast Conference, but after three seasons with the Demon Deacons the Ona native decided it was time for a change of scenery.
Roberts, now a redshirt junior listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, didn’t put up crazy statistics at Wake, but he was no stranger to the field. In three seasons, Roberts appeared in 32 games for Wake Forest with 46 total tackles, three forced fumbles and one interception. In 2022 he finished with 20 total tackles (10 solo) in 10 games played.
So, when it came time to pick a new program, Roberts had some options. West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Memphis, Georgia Southern, Appalachian State, Old Dominion and Charlotte all reportedly had offers on the table, but Roberts opted to return close to home and put on the green and white (and sometimes black) for the Thundering Herd.
Roberts arrived in Huntington in time for spring ball, and there were some growing pains but ones that were probably to be expected of a player stepping into a new scheme and a new program. The former Knights and Demon Deacon, however, is a quick study has really gotten up to speed on what the defense is trying to do and what his role is within that scheme. Coaches are noticing.
“He is probably a lot more vocal and he is more comfortable with who he is and who we are,” MU coach Charles Huff said of Roberts following Saturday’s scrimmage at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. “He has found his niche on the team and he’s challenging guys more as a leader. He has the confidence knowing what he has walked into.”
What Roberts has walked into is a defense that was statistically one of the best in the nation in 2022. There are high expectations, but Roberts said this is a confident group of players who think they can be even better in 2023.
“Me and [Herd linebacker] Eli Neal were talking about that the other day,” Roberts said. “We think we can be the best defense in the nation. We have high hopes for each other and for everyone and we believe in what we’re doing right now.”
Right now, what they’re doing appears to be working their butts off in practice. Roberts said practices are hard at Marshall, but that’s by design and he has bought in one what the Herd is selling.
“I think it has been more challenging, mentally and physically, because Coach Huff puts together a tough practice,” Roberts said. “We have to play tired by the end of practice, which is what we need when we get to the fourth quarter. I think it has been really good for me.”
As for getting the chance to come home and play in front of his friends and family, Roberts said that’s the dream come true.
“It’s still going to feel surreal for me to be on that field in that uniform,” Roberts said. “Even in spring ball, when I put on the jersey I was like, ‘Man, this is happening. This is real.’ I’m just excited to get on the field and play with everybody here and play for Marshall and play for the whole town.”
For those keeping an eye on preseason award watchlists, two Herd defenders are on some radars.
Defensive lineman Owen Porter, a first team All-Sun Belt Conference pick last season and former football and wrestling standout at Spring Valley High in Wayne County, is a popular guy this preseason with watchlist nods from the Lombardi Award (best down lineman or linebacker), the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Nagurski Award (best defensive player).
Cornerback Micah Abraham, famous (with me, at least) for his interception and celebration mocking the mascot in Marshall’s still incredible win at Notre Dame last season, is on the Thorpe Award (best defensive back) watchlist.
