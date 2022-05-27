On the road with the itinerant turkey hunter, part 3

The big turkey gobbler had been standing in the same place, motionless, for a long time. He was behind a tree, I couldn't see him very well, and of course I was in a twisted up position. My discomfort was getting worse every second and I knew I could not move. (Turkey hunters will understand) My buddy Dave Miller was planted beside me, he wasn’t moving either, and the minutes crawled by like eons in a beautiful Missouri creek bottom.
O wait, I forgot, when we left off on this story last time we were in the middle of Dave Miller dealing with a turkey, not me. For those that may be late tuning in on this little adventure I went to Missouri a couple weeks ago to turkey hunt with Dave Miller who is the shotgun guru at CZ-USA. (www.cz-usa.com) Mr. Miller, you may recall, is the Shotgun Product Manger and Pro Shooter at CZ-USA, a Kansas City based gun manufacturer that makes some pretty spiffy shotguns. I have been turkey hunting with Dave the past few years and it is always a good time. You can always count on Miller delivering the two most important ingredients for any turkey hunt. One, he will put you in the turkeys, two, he will see that you are fed well!
Anyway, last time you will recall, Dave Miller was putting the sneak on a dreaded field turkey (with a huge beard). I was an observer, sitting in the front row. Dave had to do a low crawl in the rain soaked field to get in position and when he unfurled his “reaping” umbrella, which depicts a large gobbler in full strut, the big gobbler started his way with no delay. I watched in amazement as this turkey walked quickly towards what he took to be an intruder in his playground. 100 yards, 75 yards, most of the time in full strut, this turkey was closing the gap. I watched in amazement, as I always do when the “fanning” or reaping technique works. I just can’t believe this big ‘ol turkey is going to walk right into the danger zone. But he did. I thought Dave would let him get closer but at about 55 yards, Boom! The gobbler was down, I mean he didn’t even kick. The Remington Premier TSS loads and the CZ-USA Reaper Magnum shotgun he was using did the job.
Well as usual there were lots of high fives and congratulations. This was a beautiful, big Missouri gobbler with a paint brush beard. They grow ‘em big here in Missouri, this turkey was 24 ¼ pounds, we get gobblers that big in the mountains where I live in West Virginia, but it is pretty rare. We got Dave’s turkey in the truck, now what about me?
We decide to strike out for the creek bottom area on this beautiful piece of property Dave has found. Right before we drop down the hill we decide to call just to be careful and a booming gobble greets us from the direction we were going. I call a few minutes later and another gobble rings out, this time closer. This turkey is coming!
Now a wild scramble ensues as we try to get hidden before the turkey might come into view. An old barn or shed is right in our path, and we quickly duck in and peek out a back window. Now you are about up to speed to where we were when I started telling you this part of the adventure. Miller is on my right with a range finder, whispering to me updates on what yard line the turkey is on, I am as usual in a strained position and of course I can’t move. I think maybe several civilizations rose and fell while we waited for this turkey to move, but Dave said it was only a few minutes. Finally, finally, the big gobbler took a few tentative steps and began to move forward. Watching the gobbler in the Vortex Venom red dot optic, I realize he is moving at an angle and will soon get too far to my right and probably get behind some brush. All turkey hunters are familiar with this scenario, the turkey is not getting any closer, he may get behind something and change his address. It is now or never. “62 yards Miller breathes. I put the dot on the gobbler’s neck, say a quick prayer and squeeze the trigger. The shotgun roars and I lose sight of the turkey for a moment.
Dave is laughing with excitement and the gobbler is down like he got hit with an anvil. The Remington TSS and the Reaper Magnum have scored again. Even though he is not moving, I get to the turkey as quick as I can and thank heaven for the chance to take another beautiful wild turkey. This one is almost a twin to Dave’s turkey, although he is a quarter pound lighter, and his beard is not as big. I don’t care, he is a big, beautiful Missouri gobbler, and I am so blessed to be here with good friends, great shotguns, and enjoying the natural world with both.
Flying home I study the clouds and think about my shotgun wizard friend Dave Miller, his array of CZ-USA shotguns, and how are our track record on Missouri gobblers has been very successful. We can’t keep up this 100% average I tell myself, but then I think that is OK.
I know there has to be some barbeque places we haven’t hit yet.