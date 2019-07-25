Every challenge the Beckley Babe Ruth 15-year old all-stars have faced, they’ve handled.
After losing their first game to Elkins in the state tournament, they beat the Elk in games two and three to punch their ticket to the Ohio Valley Regional in Wisconsin.
Now after a two week layoff, they’re ready to represent. Wednesday evening, the team of 12 boarded a charter bus in Beckley, making their way to Eau Claire, Wis.
“It’s a 14-hour trip, but one we’re looking forward to,” manager Antonio Leopardi said. “We’re going to try to keep them occupied, but we know what a big honor this is. To even win the state tournament or be in the position to play for that championship was a big deal, and now we get to keep playing on an even bigger stage.”
While the stage is bigger this time around, Leopardi has few doubts his team will be able to handle it, or overcome the adversity they might face.
“In the state championship, they never had any doubt,” Leopardi said. “We lost our first game, but came back from elimination and took the final two games from Elkins. As rough as the tournament was, facing adversity, it really brought the team together. I’m glad it went the way it did. We learned so much that I think we’ll be able to use on this trip. We gave every ounce of effort to get what we won.
“Since then, in our preparation, we have some kids that have been nervous. But we’ve been working to make sure they know there’s nothing to be nervous about.”
“At the end of the day it’s just baseball. They have to go out there and pitch, hit and catch all the same like we do.”
While Leopardi doesn’t have any scouting reports on the teams Beckley will face, he knows that execution is the key to coming away with wins. As such, the team has worked diligently in their off time to tighten up their fundamentals, something that has come easy due to the group’s love for the sport.
“They don’t want to stop practicing, they really love baseball,” manager Antonio Leopardi said. “They were actually a little mad at me for not having practice the day before we left. We’ve just been working in the little things, run downs and batting mistakes in practice. I coach the Jan-Care all-stars in our league and I’ve had quite a few of these kids for the last few years. When you have kids like that, ones that love the game, it’s easier to coach them and work on the things we’ll need if we want to go up there and have a good time.”
As for the structure of the tournament, Beckley is guaranteed three games, but how it performs in those games determines how far it goes.
“Soon after we get there we’ll have a managers meeting, and then have some opening ceremonies, where we’ll get to hold up the state flag,” Leopardi said. “On Friday we’ll play Russell County from Kentucky at 3:00 pm, and on Saturday against Eau Claire, the host team, at 11:30 am and Newcastle from Indiana later at 4:30 p.m.
“The way it’s designed, it’s a pool play with three different pools of four teams. After the three games are finished, teams that are 3-0 or 2-1 advance to the final six, but going 2-1 doesn’t guarantee you a spot in the final six. They seed the teams on record, runs scored and run differential, and those are what also determine if you make the cut.”
The Beckley Babe Ruth 15-year old all-stars will begin play Friday at 3 p.m.
