Olson's dream realized

CHARLESTON — Ronnie Olson knows the sting of defeat.
It was 21 years ago as a player when his Independence team lost to Magnolia in the Class AA championship game after knocking off the No. 1 seed the night before.
"It's drove me personally as a coach," Olson said. "Because it still haunts me to this day. I've tried to talk to my team about that and it's hard. It's hard telling kids how you feel. People don't remember who won that game. They just remember you lost it. I've coached for these boys, but personally this gets the monkey off my back. That's drove me since my senior year and gave me a chip to get back here and finish what I started. Even my old teammates and coaches have told me to get there and finish it."
Olson did just that as he guided the Shady program to only its second state tournament berth as well as the program's first state championship on Saturday.
But the road here hasn't been smooth. It never is and he's found that out the hard way.
Many times he's sat secluded on a wooden bench in the locker room in the Brushfork Armory, inconsolable after a sectional championship loss to Bluefield.
But the goal has always been the same — make it to Charleston and deliver the program's first state championship. Last year the Tigers were hours away from achieving that first goal, but both boys regionals and the girls state tournament were canceled due to the pandemic.
At times it seemed they were cursed.
"Those moments drive me," Olson said. "I can still remember sitting in that locker room on that wooden bench, upset talking to the paper. It just seemed like we were never going to get over that hump sometimes but I kne wI couldn't think like that. We were building. I saw John Sawyers and Peyton Michaels out here tonight and Ryan Riffe. I told those guys, they built this from the beginning. I remember when we were ranked No. 8 in the state and we were excited. And they started building this from the ground up.
"We went from No. 1 last year, No. 3 the year before that and that drives me. We wanted that. It bothers me. Every day you go in the gym you want to win a state championship. You don't just go out there and spurt those words. You've got to put out the effort."
As inconsolable as he was after each season-ending loss, most of which came just one game short of Charleston, he persevered.
"I joked that if we didn't get there with this group I might have to give it up," Olson said. "We've always thought we've had teams more than good enough to get to Charleston, but this group is special. We were special last year. I hate that we couldn't finish the season with that group, but we wanted to play this one for them. This team is just special."
Olson wasn't the only one to recognize what was happening with this team.
The community had faith in the Raleigh County native.
Prior to their win against Nicholas County in the Region 3 co-finals, an older gentleman came to the high school before Olson arrived. He waited in the parking lot and followed the Shady coach to the door, gifting him a memento — a stub from the Tigers' last state tournament appearance in 1994.
"He told me he waited a long time for us to make another state tournament," Olson said. "I kind of got emotional. I got there early and he was there waiting for me the entire time. I couldn't believe it, but that's the kind of community we have."
As evidenced by his reaction, the community support is something that's never been lost on him. Building the championship program he has now extends beyond guiding a group of players to a title.
When the school opened its new gym in 2018, his goal was to pack it as much as possible. He's done that, as evidenced by a sellout last season when the Tigers played Bluefield and won.
As he stepped up on the blue metal step ladder on the Charleston Coliseum floor Saturday night to cut the final strand of the net, he took in the moment, relishing in what he had built. He was handed the scissors and he paused as the Shady student section chanted "Ronnie Olson!"
"I'm not going to lie," an emotional Olson said. "It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I've done something right. I love our school. I teach there and I love our kids. I have our baseball kids in class. They support us and I want to go watch and support all of them, our cheerleaders, our other athletes. People 30 and 40 years ago that went to Shady. I love them all. It was just amazing. Even the guy that gave me that ticket was here. I can't even describe it."
Now, after years of heartbreak and disappointment, Olson can finally call himself a champion. He's drummed up the excitement to merit it and believes it's because of his philosophy. He's always wanted to do things the right way and now he reaps the benefits.
"We put everything out there and if there is a right way to do it, I feel like we do it the right way," Olson said. "We go at it the right way and we work hard. We built this thing with our kids. That's kind of a reflection of our state in a whole. Our state is a grind-it-out, work-it-out state and we're a reflection of that. We never give up. We just go to work and do what we're supposed to and in the end our paycheck is a state championship."
It's the sweetest paycheck Olson has ever cashed.
