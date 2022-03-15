Olson, Tigers make defense cool

CHARLESTON – Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson wasn’t always the leading disciple of defense.
And he freely admits it.
“We were an offensive team,” said Olson, who finished his career in a state championship game for Independence in 2000 against Magnolia. “I was an offensive guy, shot the ball from anywhere on the floor. Growing up, defense wasn’t really my concern. Putting the ball in the hole was.”
Yet here he is, architect of one of the state’s best, if not the best, defenses.
Olson’s transformation started in college, but it has started way before that for his players, who have gone about the task, though often unwittingly, of making defense cool.
The numbers bare out how good Shady Spring’s defense has been, starting with the fact they outscore the opposition by an average of 29.7 points per game.
In more than half their games (13) the Tigers have held the opponent to 49 points or less and eight more times they held opponents to 50 to 59. Only twice has a team scored in the 60s and one team, Princeton, scored 70 on Shady Spring.
Shady is giving up just 47.7 points per game.
Shady Spring (23-1) opens defense of its Class AAA state title Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against North Marion.
Braden Chapman has morphed into one of the state’s best players, largely on the strength of his all-around game.
He knew there was only one way on the court when he was a freshman — play defense.
He knew quickly he would have to defend to see the court.
“I knew a little bit about Shady’s program from going to the games and seeing how hard they played defense,” Chapman said. “And (Olson) told me that I would have to play defense, so I really understood what this team was all about.”
As a freshman he had to go up against veterans like Tommy Williams, Luke LeRose and Greyson Shepherd in practice.
“It’s not every day that you get to go against two first-team all-staters (Williams and LeRose), and they were a huge help to me and actually the whole team because everyone had to go against them," he said. "It really helped me.”
The irony is he and brother Cole are now first-team all-staters after Shady Spring’s run to the Class AAA state championship last season, and the younger players get to go against them daily in practice.
Braden and his teammates take it upon themselves to preach the gospel of defense to middle school players.
“I think it’s really important that I do that because they won’t know,” Chapman said. “They are the future of Shady Spring and I want to keep this program where it is as the No. 1 team in the state. I just tell them, ‘Listen, it’s not going to be easy but you can do it.’ Defense is so important and I think (the message) is getting to them.”
Ask any opposing coach and almost to a man they will mention Jaedan Holstein as a key factor why Shady’s defense is hard to crack.
For starters, he is a 6-foot-7 post who can guard one through five. And he never gets tired, credit to his cross-country background.
“That’s what I try to build myself on. I don’t really care how much I score, that just comes and goes,” Holstein said. “I can control my effort on the defensive end of the ball.”
Spoken like a true disciple of the defense Olson has built.
He’s made it cool.
“Whenever we go somewhere the first thing people talk about is our defense,” Cole Chapman said. "For me personally, I hate when somebody scores on me. I get a bad feeling and I take it to heart. I take it personally.”
And that is the feeling from one through 12 on the bench.
Which leaves the question, who is the best defender?
It really depends on who you ask.
Most say Cole.
“When we play summer ball our coach will say somebody take Cole’s man but Cole’s not backing off of it,” Sam Jordan said. “If it’s a tight game and we need somebody to defend the ball it’s Cole. If we are scrimmaging, I’ll just pass it to somebody else. Cole can pick your pocket. He’s like a little demon out there.”
“His basketball IQ is insane,” Holstein said. “He knows the game well. He has quick feet, he guards the ball almost the whole game. He does everything well.”
Braden Chapman begs to differ.
“I think it’s me,” he said.
They have had some good battles.
“We have had some where somebody is getting held back,” Braden said. “Blows are given out but it’s fun.”
Generally, teams know their roles on offense, but at Shady it’s about knowing your role on defense.
“It’s kind of like what’s your favorite pair of shoes, what’s your favorite pair of jeans, what’s your favorite shirt,” Olson said. “Cole is our best ball defender, and I don’t think it’s close. Cole can guard the ball, 90 feet up and down.
“Jaedan guards every position, he switches, and he is great at rotations and Braden is the best at stopping slashers and getting steals and being in the passing lane. Those are the three that make us go on defense.
“(Sophomore) Ammar (Maxwell) has the capability to be one of the best defenders, he’s long, he’s rangy, he’s just still trying to learn the gifts that he has and once he learns to utilize them, he is going to be special. Cam (Manns) is a guy who really rebounds the ball on defense. Sam (Jordan) is another one who comes off the bench and he is long; he can pressure the ball and he is one of our defenders."
That defense has led Shady to the brink of back-to-back titles, but Olson said some of the better statistical games have been his first couple years, when Shady was Triple-A.
“We had a really good defense, we just happened to play teams like South Charleston who had Brandon Knapper, Woodrow, teams that just outskilled us, but we always played defense,” said Olson, who preached defense in the first interviews he did when he took the job.
So, when did Olson become a defensive guru?
“In college, just because you can score doesn’t mean you can play and realizing that you have to defend both sides of the floor to get in games,” Olson said of his transformation at Bluefield State. “I knew I had to play better defense if I wanted to get in games. Even as a freshman I could score a lot in the West Virginia Conference. But I was limited because I could only do one thing.”
These days Shady is not limited, averaging almost 78 points on offense.
But the defense doesn’t rest.